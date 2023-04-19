This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Between the Lines for April 19, 2023
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Subtitle: Released Date: April 19, 2023
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Pema Levy, a reporter with Mother Jones magazine; April Merleaux, research manager with Rainforest Action Network; Rylee Haught, action organizer with Climate Defiance.
Summary: Texas Judge’s Ruling Banning a Widely Used Abortion Drug Based on Ideology Not Science; Amid the Deepening Climate Crisis Banks Invested a Staggering $673 Billion in Fossil Fuel Projects in 2022; Climate Defiance Activists Plan Blockade of White House Correspondents Dinner April 29th.
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Date Recorded: April 19, 2023
View Script
00:29:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) None 7