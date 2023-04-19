The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Suarez Family Brewery Takeover
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions
SUDS Episode – A head fake as we have brewery takeover from Suarez Family Brewery in Livingston, New York. Some great German style beers get our top ratings. A fabulous topic of discussion featuring Florida, beer, probably some other pharmaceuticals, freedom of going topless, and when you are permitted to touch a cop. Welcome to the list- #BannedFromDisney . You don’t have to wear lederhosen to enjoy these beers but please do send us a photo if you choose to do so. Extra points if you are chugging beer, at Epcot, wearing lederhosen.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
Producers: Good ol Boy Dave and Good ol Gal Julieanna
Suarez NY Style
@suarezfamilybrewery #beer #newyork #bannedfromdisney
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Kendall, Good ol Boy Sparky, Good ol Boy Sean, and Good ol Gal Julieanna
SUDS Episode – A head fake as we have brewery takeover from Suarez Family Brewery in Livingston, New York. Some great German style beers get our top ratings. A fabulous topic of discussion featuring Florida, beer, probably some other pharmaceuticals, freedom of going topless, and when you are permitted to touch a cop. Welcome to the list- #BannedFromDisney . You don't have to wear lederhosen to enjoy these beers but please do send us a photo if you choose to do so. Extra points if you are chugging beer, at Epcot, wearing lederhosen. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:
All beer mentioned in this episode is from Suarez Family Brewery Hudson/Livingston, NY
6:49 For Kicks – west-coast inspired pale ale brewed with Heidelburg malt, copious amounts of crystal hops and dry-hopped with Chinook. 5.1% ABV SUDS-5
11:38 Nimble Pils – German Pilsner 5.1% ABV SUDS-5
23:48 Stands to Reason – smoked lager 5.1% ABV SUDS-5
30:34 Bones Shirt – German-style black lager 4.9% ABV SUDS-4
40:21 Ms. Frank – kellerbier 4.7% ABV SUDS-4
46:36 Qualify Pils – hop accented German Pilsner 5% ABV SUDS-5
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
@sipssudssmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes™ is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Check out Good ol Boy Dave on 60 Second Reviews
https://www.instagram.com/goodoleboydave/
Kendall was in awe of Sparky not using a stunt belcher for this episode. His beer blog is:
https://www.beermakesthree.com/

Enjoying that cool new Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

