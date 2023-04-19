Notes: Suarez NY Style

@suarezfamilybrewery #beer #newyork #bannedfromdisney

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Kendall, Good ol Boy Sparky, Good ol Boy Sean, and Good ol Gal Julieanna

SUDS Episode – A head fake as we have brewery takeover from Suarez Family Brewery in Livingston, New York. Some great German style beers get our top ratings. A fabulous topic of discussion featuring Florida, beer, probably some other pharmaceuticals, freedom of going topless, and when you are permitted to touch a cop. Welcome to the list- #BannedFromDisney . You don’t have to wear lederhosen to enjoy these beers but please do send us a photo if you choose to do so. Extra points if you are chugging beer, at Epcot, wearing lederhosen. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:

All beer mentioned in this episode is from Suarez Family Brewery Hudson/Livingston, NY

6:49 For Kicks – west-coast inspired pale ale brewed with Heidelburg malt, copious amounts of crystal hops and dry-hopped with Chinook. 5.1% ABV SUDS-5

11:38 Nimble Pils – German Pilsner 5.1% ABV SUDS-5

23:48 Stands to Reason – smoked lager 5.1% ABV SUDS-5

30:34 Bones Shirt – German-style black lager 4.9% ABV SUDS-4

40:21 Ms. Frank – kellerbier 4.7% ABV SUDS-4

46:36 Qualify Pils – hop accented German Pilsner 5% ABV SUDS-5

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com

@sipssudssmokes

Sips, Suds, & Smokes™ is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.

Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.

Check out Good ol Boy Dave on 60 Second Reviews

https://www.instagram.com/goodoleboydave/

Kendall was in awe of Sparky not using a stunt belcher for this episode. His beer blog is:

https://www.beermakesthree.com/



Enjoying that cool new Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads

Download your copy here:

https://amzn.to/2Xblorc

The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

