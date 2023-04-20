The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: April 4, 2023
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
Congolese popular music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Mascot de Katalas
FLEUR DE LOTUS
DIAMANT
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions - 2010
2) Pépé Kallé
SIMPLICITÉ *
DIEU SEUL SAIT
Ets. N’Diaye - 1997
3) Pepe Solo Sita
MBONGO
MBONGO
Thoam Production - 2023
4) Sam Talanis
KRISTINA MWANA RWANDA
SYMBIOSE (LA RUMBA CONGOLAISE DANS TOUS SES ÉTATS)
Jimmy’s Production – 2018
5) Luciana Demingongo
BOLOLE
RANDO
une plume ine voix une guitare - 2022
6) Saint Pétro
LIKIBI
MYSTERE
Sonima Music – 2008
7) Roga Roga & Extra Musica
ZERO
CONTENTIEUX
Ibrok’s Production - 2014
8) JB Mpiana
AINSI DIT L’ETERNEL
BALLE DE MATCH
Universal Music Africa - 2022
9) Titina “Al Capone”
TOUR EIFFEL
NO COMMENT
Air B. Mas Production – 2010
10) Felix Wazekwa
BOXEUR K.O
ADAMU NA EVA
Felix Wazekwa - 2013
11) Viva la Musica de Papa Wemba
BA NKA
LA VOIE DU MAITRE : HOMMAGA À PAPA WEMBA
Papa Wemba – 2021
12) Werrason & Wenge Musica Maison Mère
MISS MARGO
ALERTE GENERAL
Ets. N’Diaye - 2004
13) Patrouille des Stars
CONGO UNI 2 (REMIX D’ ENFER)
KANGA NZOTO: FERME TON CORPS
Kiki Productions – 2011
14) Oupta
OH MAME
EFFERVESCENCE DE TALENTS EN REPUBLIQUE DU CONGO
Letiok Productions – 1992
15) Koffi Olomidé
FEMME
LÉGENDE ED. DIAMOND
Goldie – 2022
16) Pape God
Miss Banenee
ACTE FONDAMENTAL
Akwaba – 2014
*=by request
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:41
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
April 20, 2023
Location Recorded:
