Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Congolese popular music.
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Mascot de Katalas
FLEUR DE LOTUS
DIAMANT
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions - 2010

2) Pépé Kallé
SIMPLICITÉ *
DIEU SEUL SAIT
Ets. N’Diaye - 1997

3) Pepe Solo Sita
MBONGO
MBONGO
Thoam Production - 2023

4) Sam Talanis
KRISTINA MWANA RWANDA
SYMBIOSE (LA RUMBA CONGOLAISE DANS TOUS SES ÉTATS)
Jimmy’s Production – 2018

5) Luciana Demingongo
BOLOLE
RANDO
une plume ine voix une guitare - 2022

6) Saint Pétro
LIKIBI
MYSTERE
Sonima Music – 2008

7) Roga Roga & Extra Musica
ZERO
CONTENTIEUX
Ibrok’s Production - 2014

8) JB Mpiana
AINSI DIT L’ETERNEL
BALLE DE MATCH
Universal Music Africa - 2022

9) Titina “Al Capone”
TOUR EIFFEL
NO COMMENT
Air B. Mas Production – 2010

10) Felix Wazekwa
BOXEUR K.O
ADAMU NA EVA
Felix Wazekwa - 2013

11) Viva la Musica de Papa Wemba
BA NKA
LA VOIE DU MAITRE : HOMMAGA À PAPA WEMBA
Papa Wemba – 2021

12) Werrason & Wenge Musica Maison Mère
MISS MARGO
ALERTE GENERAL
Ets. N’Diaye - 2004

13) Patrouille des Stars
CONGO UNI 2 (REMIX D’ ENFER)
KANGA NZOTO: FERME TON CORPS
Kiki Productions – 2011

14) Oupta
OH MAME
EFFERVESCENCE DE TALENTS EN REPUBLIQUE DU CONGO
Letiok Productions – 1992

15) Koffi Olomidé
FEMME
LÉGENDE ED. DIAMOND
Goldie – 2022

16) Pape God
Miss Banenee
ACTE FONDAMENTAL
Akwaba – 2014

*=by request

Download Program Podcast
01:59:41 1 April 20, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:41  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 