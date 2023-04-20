Notes: 1) Mascot de Katalas

FLEUR DE LOTUS

DIAMANT

Cyriaque Bassoka Productions - 2010



2) Pépé Kallé

SIMPLICITÉ *

DIEU SEUL SAIT

Ets. N’Diaye - 1997



3) Pepe Solo Sita

MBONGO

MBONGO

Thoam Production - 2023



4) Sam Talanis

KRISTINA MWANA RWANDA

SYMBIOSE (LA RUMBA CONGOLAISE DANS TOUS SES ÉTATS)

Jimmy’s Production – 2018



5) Luciana Demingongo

BOLOLE

RANDO

une plume ine voix une guitare - 2022



6) Saint Pétro

LIKIBI

MYSTERE

Sonima Music – 2008



7) Roga Roga & Extra Musica

ZERO

CONTENTIEUX

Ibrok’s Production - 2014



8) JB Mpiana

AINSI DIT L’ETERNEL

BALLE DE MATCH

Universal Music Africa - 2022



9) Titina “Al Capone”

TOUR EIFFEL

NO COMMENT

Air B. Mas Production – 2010



10) Felix Wazekwa

BOXEUR K.O

ADAMU NA EVA

Felix Wazekwa - 2013



11) Viva la Musica de Papa Wemba

BA NKA

LA VOIE DU MAITRE : HOMMAGA À PAPA WEMBA

Papa Wemba – 2021



12) Werrason & Wenge Musica Maison Mère

MISS MARGO

ALERTE GENERAL

Ets. N’Diaye - 2004



13) Patrouille des Stars

CONGO UNI 2 (REMIX D’ ENFER)

KANGA NZOTO: FERME TON CORPS

Kiki Productions – 2011



14) Oupta

OH MAME

EFFERVESCENCE DE TALENTS EN REPUBLIQUE DU CONGO

Letiok Productions – 1992



15) Koffi Olomidé

FEMME

LÉGENDE ED. DIAMOND

Goldie – 2022



16) Pape God

Miss Banenee

ACTE FONDAMENTAL

Akwaba – 2014



*=by request