Notes: PART A

1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Stern’s Africa



2) Gambari Band (Mali)

Labanko

Kokuma

Membran Mediz GmbH – 2015



3) Juffureh Band of Sutuka The Gambia (The Gambia)

Hakili Yuruwa

Sayaa

Manding Studio Production - 2020



4) Aurelio Martinez y Los Bravos del Caribé (Honduras)

Hebelá

Amor a Primera Vista

MC Productions Inc. - 2003



5) Plu con Plá (Colombia)

No Más Velório

Galletas Calientes Records - 2018



6) Dubmatix (Jamaica)

Seeds of Love & Life (feat. Luciano)

Rebel Massive

Echo Beach - 2013



7) 4 Mars (Somalia)

Hobalayeey Nabadu! (Hello Peace!)

Super Somali Sounds from the Gulf of Tadjoura

Ostinato Records – 2021



8) Sydney Salmon & The 12 Tribes of Israel Band (USA/Ethiopia)

Shashamane on My Mind

African Rebel Music – Roots Reggae & Dancehall

Out/Here Rec - 2006



9) Sonantes (Brazil)

Carimbó

Sonantes

0+Music - 2008





10) Orlando Julius & his Afro-Sounders (Nigeria)

Psychedelic Afro Shop

Orlando’s Afro Ideas 1969-72

SoundWay - 2003



11) Osayomore Joseph (Nigeria)

Obo

Waka Waka

Emotan Records – 1980s



PART B

12) Chief Stphen Osita Osadebe and his Nigerian Soundmakers (Nigeria)

Ndidi Kanma

The Best of Chief Osita Stephen Osadebe and his Nigerian Soundmakers

Mosaic Music - ?



13) Okatch Biggy (Kenya)

Nyathi Nyakach

Nyathi Nyakach

Biggy Sounds Production - 1996



14) Les Diablotins (Gabon)

Fleur Rose

Les Diablotins 83 à Paris Vol. 5

Editions Diablotins - 1983



15) Peregoyo y Su Combo Vacaná (Colombia)

Así es Mi Tierra

Mi Buenaventura

Vampisoul – 2019



16) Fruko y Sus Tesos (Colombia)

Todo es Todo

Fruko Power Vol.1: Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974

Vampisoul – 2023



17) Alexander Abreu y Havana D’ Primera (Cuba)

Regalito de Diós

La Vuelta al Mundo

Páfata Producciones – 2015



18) Adalberto Álvarez y Su Son (Cuba)

Los Caminos de IFÁ / Respeto Pá los Mayores

Respeto Pá los Mayores

Bis Music – 2013



19) Romain Gardon & S.O.S Salsa (Congo)

La Bercesuse

Gracias

Jimmy’s Production – 2013



20) Hector Barez (USA)

El Comienzo

El Labarinto del Coco

Obi Musica – 2017