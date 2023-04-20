The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond, VA USA
www.wrir.org
PART A
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Gambari Band (Mali)
Labanko
Kokuma
Membran Mediz GmbH – 2015

3) Juffureh Band of Sutuka The Gambia (The Gambia)
Hakili Yuruwa
Sayaa
Manding Studio Production - 2020

4) Aurelio Martinez y Los Bravos del Caribé (Honduras)
Hebelá
Amor a Primera Vista
MC Productions Inc. - 2003

5) Plu con Plá (Colombia)
No Más Velório
No Más Velório
Galletas Calientes Records - 2018

6) Dubmatix (Jamaica)
Seeds of Love & Life (feat. Luciano)
Rebel Massive
Echo Beach - 2013

7) 4 Mars (Somalia)
Hobalayeey Nabadu! (Hello Peace!)
Super Somali Sounds from the Gulf of Tadjoura
Ostinato Records – 2021

8) Sydney Salmon & The 12 Tribes of Israel Band (USA/Ethiopia)
Shashamane on My Mind
African Rebel Music – Roots Reggae & Dancehall
Out/Here Rec - 2006

9) Sonantes (Brazil)
Carimbó
Sonantes
0+Music - 2008


10) Orlando Julius & his Afro-Sounders (Nigeria)
Psychedelic Afro Shop
Orlando’s Afro Ideas 1969-72
SoundWay - 2003

11) Osayomore Joseph (Nigeria)
Obo
Waka Waka
Emotan Records – 1980s

PART B
12) Chief Stphen Osita Osadebe and his Nigerian Soundmakers (Nigeria)
Ndidi Kanma
The Best of Chief Osita Stephen Osadebe and his Nigerian Soundmakers
Mosaic Music - ?

13) Okatch Biggy (Kenya)
Nyathi Nyakach
Nyathi Nyakach
Biggy Sounds Production - 1996

14) Les Diablotins (Gabon)
Fleur Rose
Les Diablotins 83 à Paris Vol. 5
Editions Diablotins - 1983

15) Peregoyo y Su Combo Vacaná (Colombia)
Así es Mi Tierra
Mi Buenaventura
Vampisoul – 2019

16) Fruko y Sus Tesos (Colombia)
Todo es Todo
Fruko Power Vol.1: Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974
Vampisoul – 2023

17) Alexander Abreu y Havana D’ Primera (Cuba)
Regalito de Diós
La Vuelta al Mundo
Páfata Producciones – 2015

18) Adalberto Álvarez y Su Son (Cuba)
Los Caminos de IFÁ / Respeto Pá los Mayores
Respeto Pá los Mayores
Bis Music – 2013

19) Romain Gardon & S.O.S Salsa (Congo)
La Bercesuse
Gracias
Jimmy’s Production – 2013

20) Hector Barez (USA)
El Comienzo
El Labarinto del Coco
Obi Musica – 2017

01:59:59 1 April 20, 2023
