The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: April 16, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond, VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
PART A
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Gambari Band (Mali)
Labanko
Kokuma
Membran Mediz GmbH – 2015
3) Juffureh Band of Sutuka The Gambia (The Gambia)
Hakili Yuruwa
Sayaa
Manding Studio Production - 2020
4) Aurelio Martinez y Los Bravos del Caribé (Honduras)
Hebelá
Amor a Primera Vista
MC Productions Inc. - 2003
5) Plu con Plá (Colombia)
No Más Velório
No Más Velório
Galletas Calientes Records - 2018
6) Dubmatix (Jamaica)
Seeds of Love & Life (feat. Luciano)
Rebel Massive
Echo Beach - 2013
7) 4 Mars (Somalia)
Hobalayeey Nabadu! (Hello Peace!)
Super Somali Sounds from the Gulf of Tadjoura
Ostinato Records – 2021
8) Sydney Salmon & The 12 Tribes of Israel Band (USA/Ethiopia)
Shashamane on My Mind
African Rebel Music – Roots Reggae & Dancehall
Out/Here Rec - 2006
9) Sonantes (Brazil)
Carimbó
Sonantes
0+Music - 2008
10) Orlando Julius & his Afro-Sounders (Nigeria)
Psychedelic Afro Shop
Orlando’s Afro Ideas 1969-72
SoundWay - 2003
11) Osayomore Joseph (Nigeria)
Obo
Waka Waka
Emotan Records – 1980s
PART B
12) Chief Stphen Osita Osadebe and his Nigerian Soundmakers (Nigeria)
Ndidi Kanma
The Best of Chief Osita Stephen Osadebe and his Nigerian Soundmakers
Mosaic Music - ?
13) Okatch Biggy (Kenya)
Nyathi Nyakach
Nyathi Nyakach
Biggy Sounds Production - 1996
14) Les Diablotins (Gabon)
Fleur Rose
Les Diablotins 83 à Paris Vol. 5
Editions Diablotins - 1983
15) Peregoyo y Su Combo Vacaná (Colombia)
Así es Mi Tierra
Mi Buenaventura
Vampisoul – 2019
16) Fruko y Sus Tesos (Colombia)
Todo es Todo
Fruko Power Vol.1: Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974
Vampisoul – 2023
17) Alexander Abreu y Havana D’ Primera (Cuba)
Regalito de Diós
La Vuelta al Mundo
Páfata Producciones – 2015
18) Adalberto Álvarez y Su Son (Cuba)
Los Caminos de IFÁ / Respeto Pá los Mayores
Respeto Pá los Mayores
Bis Music – 2013
19) Romain Gardon & S.O.S Salsa (Congo)
La Bercesuse
Gracias
Jimmy’s Production – 2013
20) Hector Barez (USA)
El Comienzo
El Labarinto del Coco
Obi Musica – 2017
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:59
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
April 20, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:59
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский