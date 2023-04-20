The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
2
 One Tan Hand Productions
SIPS – On this episode we discuss whisky from HIRSCH, Kentucky Owl, Woodinville, Yellowstone, Ragged Branch. Is belching the same thing as retrohale? Asking for a friend. A very broad range of products on this episode. Several new brands that are expanding in distribution rapidly
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
Producer: Made Man Bob
You won’t guess the source
@hirschwhiskey @KentuckyOwl @woodinvillewhiskeyco @limestonebranch @raggedbranch #bourbon #whiskey #podcast #radioshow #foodpodcast #envelopeglue

Co hosts : Made Man Brent, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob
SIPS – On this episode we discuss whisky from HIRSCH, Kentucky Owl, Woodinville, Yellowstone, Ragged Branch. Is belching the same thing as retrohale? Asking for a friend. A very broad range of products on this episode. Several new brands that are expanding in distribution rapidly. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:

Hirsch The Bivouac Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 3 SIPS
Hirsch The Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 3 SIPS
Kentucky Owl Takumi Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 3 SIPS
Woodinville Whiskey Straight Bourbon Whiskey Moscatel Finish 2 SIPS
Yellowstone Family Recipe Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 3 SIPS
Ragged Branch BIB Virginia Straight Rye Whiskey 3 SIPS
Ragged Branch Virginia Straight Wheated Bourbon Double Oaked 3 SIPS
Ragged Branch BIB Virginia Straight Bourbon Double Oaked 4 SIPS
Dear IWSC, we want “envelope glue” added to the whiskey tasting lexicon. Thx, Justin.
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
TW- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, "Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes"

