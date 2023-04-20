Notes: You won’t guess the source

Co hosts : Made Man Brent, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob

SIPS – On this episode we discuss whisky from HIRSCH, Kentucky Owl, Woodinville, Yellowstone, Ragged Branch. Is belching the same thing as retrohale? Asking for a friend. A very broad range of products on this episode. Several new brands that are expanding in distribution rapidly. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:



Hirsch The Bivouac Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 3 SIPS

Hirsch The Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 3 SIPS

Kentucky Owl Takumi Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 3 SIPS

Woodinville Whiskey Straight Bourbon Whiskey Moscatel Finish 2 SIPS

Yellowstone Family Recipe Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 3 SIPS

Ragged Branch BIB Virginia Straight Rye Whiskey 3 SIPS

Ragged Branch Virginia Straight Wheated Bourbon Double Oaked 3 SIPS

Ragged Branch BIB Virginia Straight Bourbon Double Oaked 4 SIPS

Dear IWSC, we want “envelope glue” added to the whiskey tasting lexicon. Thx, Justin.

