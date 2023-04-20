The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 388
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Michael Swifte, Vandana Shiva
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, as Earth Day arrives on Saturday April 22, we mark the occasion with a special look at how the environment and our lives may be affected by manoeuvres of the billionaire elites orchestrated in the name of saving the planet. In our first half hour, Australian activist Michael Swifte explains the Carbon Capture gimmick used by the big energy companies to sucker the big named climate activists while helping their coffers. Then in our final half hour, Vandana
Shiva, Indian environmentalist, and food advocate reflects on her writings of what she calls the Philanthropists and the threat of something far worse than the Green Revolution coming to developing and developed nations alike.
interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 April 20, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 10 Download File...
 