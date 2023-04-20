Summary: This week, on the Global Research News Hour, as Earth Day arrives on Saturday April 22, we mark the occasion with a special look at how the environment and our lives may be affected by manoeuvres of the billionaire elites orchestrated in the name of saving the planet. In our first half hour, Australian activist Michael Swifte explains the Carbon Capture gimmick used by the big energy companies to sucker the big named climate activists while helping their coffers. Then in our final half hour, Vandana

Shiva, Indian environmentalist, and food advocate reflects on her writings of what she calls the Philanthropists and the threat of something far worse than the Green Revolution coming to developing and developed nations alike.