Our most forward-leaning episode yet, shaking out the African underground for explosive, new spins from Jantra, Petite Noir + new Acid Arab, and Dubby Stardust deep dives David Bowie. New music from here at home too with Vancity instro grooves from Idle Moon!
Calcopyrite Communications
Jantra - Gedima Petite Noir - Blurry (feat. Sampa The Great) Idle Moon - Blindly Running Towards The Ocean INST CANCON Kobo Town - The Grass Is Greener CANCON Gabriele Poso - La Bola Dubby Stardust - Fashion (feat. Baby Alpaca) Acid Arab - Leila (feat. Sofiane Saidi) Thievery Corporation - Sol Tapado Varttina - Riena/Anathema Delhi2Dublin - Ultra Dope (Remix) (feat. Tonya Aganabe) CANCON Kimi Djabate - Afonhe Allie X - Super Duper Party People Alex Cuba - Yo No Se CANCON Pacific Express - The Way It Used To Be INST