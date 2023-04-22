The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
Our most forward-leaning episode yet, shaking out the African underground for explosive, new spins from Jantra, Petite Noir + new Acid Arab, and Dubby Stardust deep dives David Bowie. New music from here at home too with Vancity instro grooves from Idle Moon!
Calcopyrite Communications
Jantra - Gedima
Petite Noir - Blurry (feat. Sampa The Great)
Idle Moon - Blindly Running Towards The Ocean INST CANCON
Kobo Town - The Grass Is Greener CANCON
Gabriele Poso - La Bola
Dubby Stardust - Fashion (feat. Baby Alpaca)
Acid Arab - Leila (feat. Sofiane Saidi)
Thievery Corporation - Sol Tapado
Varttina - Riena/Anathema
Delhi2Dublin - Ultra Dope (Remix) (feat. Tonya Aganabe) CANCON
Kimi Djabate - Afonhe
Allie X - Super Duper Party People
Alex Cuba - Yo No Se CANCON
Pacific Express - The Way It Used To Be INST

59:56

World Beat Canada Radio April 22 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:56 1 April 18, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
