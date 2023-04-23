Lyrical traditions meet instrumental excellence. It's all part of the Celtic pedigree, no matter if a drop of Celtic blood be in ye. Celebrate with The Go Set from Australia, begians Duplex, Budapest's Firkin and much more. You Got yer Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser.
Calcopyrite Communications
The Go Set - West Into The Sun Donall Donnelly - Sunday's Well INST The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny CANCON Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON Bog Bodies - Firelighters Shooglenifty - The Reid St. Sofa INST Talisk - Lava INST Firkin - Finnegan's Wake Frigg - Hakkeisen Riili INST The Dreadnoughts - Bold Reilly CANCON The Breath - All You Have Been Ava - Seas Suas (Stand Up) Duplex - Broken Leaf INST Gaelic Storm - Green Eyes, Red Hair Petter Naessan - Tam Lin Reel INST