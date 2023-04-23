The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Lyrical traditions meet instrumental excellence. It's all part of the Celtic pedigree, no matter if a drop of Celtic blood be in ye. Celebrate with The Go Set from Australia, begians Duplex, Budapest's Firkin and much more. You Got yer Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser.
Calcopyrite Communications
The Go Set - West Into The Sun
Donall Donnelly - Sunday's Well INST
The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny CANCON
Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON
Bog Bodies - Firelighters
Shooglenifty - The Reid St. Sofa INST
Talisk - Lava INST
Firkin - Finnegan's Wake
Frigg - Hakkeisen Riili INST
The Dreadnoughts - Bold Reilly CANCON
The Breath - All You Have Been
Ava - Seas Suas (Stand Up)
Duplex - Broken Leaf INST
Gaelic Storm - Green Eyes, Red Hair
Petter Naessan - Tam Lin Reel INST

59:33

Celt In A Twist April 23 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:33 1 April 18, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
