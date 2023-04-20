Notes: This week's show features stories from Going Underground, Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, and NHK Japan.

From GOING UNDERGROUND- Afshin interviewed Dr Anas Alhajji, a scholar and partner at Energy Outlook Advisers. in Texas. They spoke about whether oil sanctions work or merely harm people in the affected countries. Was Seymour Hersh correct in blaming the US for blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline? Has global oil distribution changed other than who delivers the product to which country? Is the oil price cap merely propaganda?



From GERMANY- Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov toured Latin America to strengthen alliances, develop trade, and counter Western influence.



From FRANCE- More on the Russian Foreign Minister's visit to Brazil, where President Lula da Silva said the US and EU needed to stop encouraging war and start creating peace. Lula went on to suggest the creation of a G20 for peace in Ukraine, and that he would help mediate a settlement. A just released European state of the climate report says the region had its hottest summer on record in 2022, and that regional temperatures are rising at twice the global average. Germany finally shut down the last of its nuclear power plants.



From JAPAN- At the G7 summit in Japan, Foreign Ministers agreed on Japanese military expansion and who the enemies are, namely China, Russia, and North Korea. The US sent a warship through the Taiwan Strait as a warning to China.



