Sonic Café with a Constant Craving, that’s KD Lang from the very best of MTV Unplugged. So ahh hey welcome to our coffee house, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 335. This time the Sonic Café, turns down volume, unplugs and just takes it EZ with an eclectic mix of acoustic tunes pulled together to help you take the edge off. Our mix comes from the last 48 years or so. Listen for Chris Cornell with a great Michael Jackson cover, a fantastic solo piano cover of the Genesis tune Firth of Fifth, Tinariwen, Daryl Hall with Finger Eleven , Amy Winehouse, Nick Drake, Car Seat Headrest, Warren Zevon and of course many more all presented with limited interruption. Designed to help you relax, let go and take it EZ. All from the coffee house here at our little radio café located way out here in the chill, mellow, unplugged, Pacific Northwest. Here’s the Swordfishtrombone, this is Tom Waits, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Constant Craving Artist: Kd Lang LP: The Very Best of MTV Unplugged Yr: 2002 Song 2: Swordfishtrombone Artist: Tom Waits LP: Swordfishtrombones Yr: 1983 Song 3: Billie Jean (Cover,Live) Artist: Chris Cornell LP: Carry On Yr: 2018 Song 4: The Clap Artist: Yes LP: The Yes Album Yr. 1971 Song 5: Firth of Fifth (Genesis Cover) Artist: Flora LP: Flora Yr: 2016 Song 6: Assàwt Artist: Tinariwen LP: Elwan Yr: 2017 Song 7: Ain't No Sunshine Artist: Daryl Hall with Finger Eleven LP: Live at Daryl's House Year: 2010 Song 8: All My Loving (The Beatles Cover) Artist: Amy Winehouse LP: Unleashed Rarities Yr: 2016 Song 9: Hazey Jane I Artist: Nick Drake LP: Bryter Layter Yr: 1970 Song 10: Sister Golden Hair Artist: Reina del Cid LP: Yr: 2018 Song 11: Deadlines (Alternate Acoustic) Artist: Car Seat Headrest LP: Making A Door Less Open Yr: 2020 Song 12: Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’ Artist: Morgan James & Ryan Shaw LP: Yr: 2018 Song 13: I Was In The House When The House Burned Down Artist: Warren Zevon LP: Life'll Kill Ya Yr: 2000 Song 14: There Is A Mountain Artist: Donovan LP: Mellow Yellow Yr: 1967 Song 15: Crossing Swords Artist: Tiles LP: Presents Of Mind Yr: 1999
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)