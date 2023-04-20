The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Unplugged: Takin’ It EZ
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Sonic Café with a Constant Craving, that’s KD Lang from the very best of MTV Unplugged. So ahh hey welcome to our coffee house, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 335. This time the Sonic Café, turns down volume, unplugs and just takes it EZ with an eclectic mix of acoustic tunes pulled together to help you take the edge off. Our mix comes from the last 48 years or so. Listen for Chris Cornell with a great Michael Jackson cover, a fantastic solo piano cover of the Genesis tune Firth of Fifth, Tinariwen, Daryl Hall with Finger Eleven , Amy Winehouse, Nick Drake, Car Seat Headrest, Warren Zevon and of course many more all presented with limited interruption. Designed to help you relax, let go and take it EZ. All from the coffee house here at our little radio café located way out here in the chill, mellow, unplugged, Pacific Northwest. Here’s the Swordfishtrombone, this is Tom Waits, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Constant Craving
Artist: Kd Lang
LP: The Very Best of MTV Unplugged
Yr: 2002
Song 2: Swordfishtrombone
Artist: Tom Waits
LP: Swordfishtrombones
Yr: 1983
Song 3: Billie Jean (Cover,Live)
Artist: Chris Cornell
LP: Carry On
Yr: 2018
Song 4: The Clap
Artist: Yes
LP: The Yes Album
Yr. 1971
Song 5: Firth of Fifth (Genesis Cover)
Artist: Flora
LP: Flora
Yr: 2016
Song 6: Assàwt
Artist: Tinariwen
LP: Elwan
Yr: 2017
Song 7: Ain't No Sunshine
Artist: Daryl Hall with Finger Eleven
LP: Live at Daryl's House
Year: 2010
Song 8: All My Loving (The Beatles Cover)
Artist: Amy Winehouse
LP: Unleashed Rarities
Yr: 2016
Song 9: Hazey Jane I
Artist: Nick Drake
LP: Bryter Layter
Yr: 1970
Song 10: Sister Golden Hair
Artist: Reina del Cid
LP:
Yr: 2018
Song 11: Deadlines (Alternate Acoustic)
Artist: Car Seat Headrest
LP: Making A Door Less Open
Yr: 2020
Song 12: Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’
Artist: Morgan James & Ryan Shaw
LP:
Yr: 2018
Song 13: I Was In The House When The House Burned Down
Artist: Warren Zevon
LP: Life'll Kill Ya
Yr: 2000
Song 14: There Is A Mountain
Artist: Donovan
LP: Mellow Yellow
Yr: 1967
Song 15: Crossing Swords
Artist: Tiles
LP: Presents Of Mind
Yr: 1999
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 20, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 