Notes: UpFront Soul #2023.16 Playlist



Hour 1

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M

Blackalicious "Ego Tripping by Nikki Giovanni" from "Nia" on Quannum Projects

Margaret Walker "For My People" from "Anthology of Negro Poets" on Folkways

Reuben Wilson "Inner City Blues" from "Groove Merchant Super Funk Collection - Return of Jazz Funk"

The Last Poets with Bernard Purdie "Blessed Are Those Who Struggle" from "Delights of the Garden" on Douglas

Jerry Moore "Ballad Of Birmingham" from "Ballad Of Birmingham" on ESP

Claude McKay "If We Must Die" from "Anthology of Negro Poets" on Folkways

Yusef Lateef "Russell And Eliot" from "Yusef Lateef's Detroit"

Arrested Development "Freedom" from "Strong"

Cassandra Wilson "Strange Fruit" from "New Moon Daughter" on Blue Note

Countee Cullen "Heritage" from "Anthology of Negro Poets" on Folkways

Miles Davis "Once Upon A Summertime" from "Quiet Nights"

Maya Angelou "Africa" from "Caged Bird Songs"

Kim Weston "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing" from "Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2" on shout! factory

Langston Hughes "I Too" from "Anthology of Negro Poets" on Folkways

Eddie Harris "1974 Blues" from "The Artist's Choice: The Eddie Harris Anthology Disc 1"

Peabody & Sherman "They've Always Known" from "James Baldwin EP" on Super Bro

Gil Scott-Heron "Whitey On The Moon" from "The Revolution Begins: The Flying Dutchman Masters" on Ace Records

Nina Simone "Backlash Blues" from "Forever Young, Gifted And Black: Songs Of Freedom And Spirit" on BMG

Nikki Giovanni "Beautiful Black Men" from "Legacies: The Poetry of Nikki Giovanni"

Harlem Underground Band "Fed Up (Instrumental)" from "Harlem Underground Band" on Paul Winley Records

Hour 2

Sweet Honey In the Rock "On Children" from "LIFT EVERY VOICE! Honoring the African American Musical Legacy" on Cooking Vinyl Records

Nikki Giovanni & The New York Community Choir "Like a Ripple on a Pond" from "Like a Ripple on a Pond" on Collectibles

Touissant St. Negritude "All Green Lights" from "All Green Lights"

Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five "I Am Somebody" from "Ba Dop Boom Bang" on Elektra

Oscar Brown Jr "40 Acres and a Mule" from "Oscar Brown Jr Goes To Washington"

Rita Dove "Parsley" from "100 Great Poems - Classic Poets & Beatnik Freaks"

Horace Silver "Doodlin'" from "Best Of Horace Silver" on Blue Note

Jessica Care Moore feat. Roy Ayers "You Want Poems" from "Black Tea: The Legend of Jessi James"

A Tribe Called Quest "After Hours" from "People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm" on Jive

Intelligent Hoodlum "Black and Proud" from "Say It Loud: Celebrate Black History Month + Martin Luther King Jr Day"

Jasmine Mans "Birmingham" from "Striver's Row Presents Selected Poems from the Dean's List Showcases and the Classics"

Nikki Giovanni "The Rose That Grew From Concrete" from "The Rose That Grew From Concrete"

Lecrae "Welcome to America" from "Anomaly" on Reach Records

Sonia Sanchez "When Ure Heart Turns Cold" from "The Rose That Grew From Concrete"

Brand Nubian "Love Vs. Hate" from "Foundation" on Arista

Lauryn Hill "Final Hour" from "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" on Sony

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club" on 1985

