UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
We'll hear poets- many from the Harlem Renaissance and Black Arts Movements- reading their work, along with poetry set to music, and hip-hop. We'll hear from Nikki Giovanni, Langston Hughes, Gil Scott-Heron, Jessica Care Moore, and many more!
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M
Blackalicious "Ego Tripping by Nikki Giovanni" from "Nia" on Quannum Projects
Margaret Walker "For My People" from "Anthology of Negro Poets" on Folkways
Reuben Wilson "Inner City Blues" from "Groove Merchant Super Funk Collection - Return of Jazz Funk"
The Last Poets with Bernard Purdie "Blessed Are Those Who Struggle" from "Delights of the Garden" on Douglas
Jerry Moore "Ballad Of Birmingham" from "Ballad Of Birmingham" on ESP
Claude McKay "If We Must Die" from "Anthology of Negro Poets" on Folkways
Yusef Lateef "Russell And Eliot" from "Yusef Lateef's Detroit"
Arrested Development "Freedom" from "Strong"
Cassandra Wilson "Strange Fruit" from "New Moon Daughter" on Blue Note
Countee Cullen "Heritage" from "Anthology of Negro Poets" on Folkways
Miles Davis "Once Upon A Summertime" from "Quiet Nights"
Maya Angelou "Africa" from "Caged Bird Songs"
Kim Weston "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing" from "Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2" on shout! factory
Langston Hughes "I Too" from "Anthology of Negro Poets" on Folkways
Eddie Harris "1974 Blues" from "The Artist's Choice: The Eddie Harris Anthology Disc 1"
Peabody & Sherman "They've Always Known" from "James Baldwin EP" on Super Bro
Gil Scott-Heron "Whitey On The Moon" from "The Revolution Begins: The Flying Dutchman Masters" on Ace Records
Nina Simone "Backlash Blues" from "Forever Young, Gifted And Black: Songs Of Freedom And Spirit" on BMG
Nikki Giovanni "Beautiful Black Men" from "Legacies: The Poetry of Nikki Giovanni"
Harlem Underground Band "Fed Up (Instrumental)" from "Harlem Underground Band" on Paul Winley Records
Hour 2
Sweet Honey In the Rock "On Children" from "LIFT EVERY VOICE! Honoring the African American Musical Legacy" on Cooking Vinyl Records
Nikki Giovanni & The New York Community Choir "Like a Ripple on a Pond" from "Like a Ripple on a Pond" on Collectibles
Touissant St. Negritude "All Green Lights" from "All Green Lights"
Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five "I Am Somebody" from "Ba Dop Boom Bang" on Elektra
Oscar Brown Jr "40 Acres and a Mule" from "Oscar Brown Jr Goes To Washington"
Rita Dove "Parsley" from "100 Great Poems - Classic Poets & Beatnik Freaks"
Horace Silver "Doodlin'" from "Best Of Horace Silver" on Blue Note
Jessica Care Moore feat. Roy Ayers "You Want Poems" from "Black Tea: The Legend of Jessi James"
A Tribe Called Quest "After Hours" from "People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm" on Jive
Intelligent Hoodlum "Black and Proud" from "Say It Loud: Celebrate Black History Month + Martin Luther King Jr Day"
Jasmine Mans "Birmingham" from "Striver's Row Presents Selected Poems from the Dean's List Showcases and the Classics"
Nikki Giovanni "The Rose That Grew From Concrete" from "The Rose That Grew From Concrete"
Lecrae "Welcome to America" from "Anomaly" on Reach Records
Sonia Sanchez "When Ure Heart Turns Cold" from "The Rose That Grew From Concrete"
Brand Nubian "Love Vs. Hate" from "Foundation" on Arista
Lauryn Hill "Final Hour" from "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" on Sony
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club" on 1985

UpFrontSoul202316h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 April 21, 2023
Blue Hill ME (Wabanaki territory)
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 