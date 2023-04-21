The Mix Sessions Underground brings you hard to find cutting edge Deep House and Techno grooves from dance floors around the globe weekly. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
01. Black Motion, Xolim - Rainbow (feat. Xoli M) - DJ Spen & Michele Chiavarini Remix 02. Rampa - Everything - feat. Meggy 03. Kings Of Tomorrow, april - Fall For You (feat. April) - Sandy Rivera's Classic Mix 04. DJ Gregory, Gregor Salto - Canoa 05. Fusion Groove Orchestra, stevelucas, Liêm - If Only I Could (feat. Steve Lucas) - Liem Remix 06. Jesse Perez, DJ Mind-X - Never Talk To Aliens 07. Ron Hall, The Muthafunkaz, Marc Evans - The Way You Love Me (feat. Marc Evans) 08. Ninetoes - Come Back 09. Pitto - You 10. Louie Vega, Jay Sinister Sealee, Julie McKnight - Diamond Life (feat. Julie McKnight) - Dance Ritual Mix