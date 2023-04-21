The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly.
seansavage.ca
1. Finesse - Sable Blanc 2. Blue Fires ft. Mim Page - Delerium 3. You've Been Quiet - Hudson Alexander 4. Respira - Lum 5. I Feel light ft. Kare - Eytan Tobin 6. On Your Side - Jacques Greene 7. Silly - DJ Marky 8. This Is The Reason - Amoss 9. Phenomenon, Pt.2 ft. Trigga - Serum 10. The Common Man - Ukweli 11. Done & Dusted - Gruve Collective 12. Ewa Gentry - Richard Archon
21.4.23. The Mix Sessions (Hour 1)
