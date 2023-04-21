21.4.23. The Mix Sessions Hour 2

Subtitle: Underground Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and Deep House.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Contributor: Amplified Radio Network Contact Contributor

Summary: The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca

Credits: 2023 Sean Savage

Notes: The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly.



seansavage.ca

All Socials: @themixsessions



MIX:REMIX



13. Gem - Jesse Futerman

14. Gem (Hidden Spheres Remix) - Jesse Futerman



ONE TO WATCH

15. We Together - Aroop Roy



MINI MIX



16. Will I DIscover Love (Mediterranean Vocal Mix) - DJ Chus

17. Stuck On U - Sean Savage

18. Remember ft. Jem Cooke - Made By Pete & Hilton Caswell

19. Dancin Groovin (Gene's 416-514 mix) - DJ Alexia

20. Cuidado - Gonzo

21. New Life - Fresh & Low



CLASSIC CUT



22. The Bomb! (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind) - The Bucketheads



23. Rose - Lionel Indies

24. Big Picture (Gui Boratto Rework) - London Grammar



