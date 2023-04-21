The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Mix Sessions Hour 2
Underground Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and Deep House.
Weekly Program
Sean Savage
 Amplified Radio Network  Contact Contributor
The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly.

seansavage.ca
All Socials: @themixsessions

MIX:REMIX

13. Gem - Jesse Futerman 
14. Gem (Hidden Spheres Remix) - Jesse Futerman

ONE TO WATCH
 15. We Together - Aroop Roy

MINI MIX

16. Will I DIscover Love (Mediterranean Vocal Mix) - DJ Chus
17. Stuck On U - Sean Savage 
18. Remember ft. Jem Cooke - Made By Pete & Hilton Caswell
19. Dancin Groovin (Gene's 416-514 mix) - DJ Alexia  
20. Cuidado - Gonzo 
21. New Life - Fresh & Low

CLASSIC CUT

22. The Bomb! (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind) - The Bucketheads

23. Rose - Lionel Indies 
24. Big Picture (Gui Boratto Rework) - London Grammar

21.4.23. The Mix Sessions (Hour 2) Download Program Podcast
Part 2 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)
00:00:00 1 April 21, 2023
Toronto,Canada
  View Script
    
 00:00:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 