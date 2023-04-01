The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
"Fighting the War Machine: in Chicago and Beyond"!
13
Margaret Kimberley - Black Alliance for Peace
 Dale Lehman/WZRD  Contact Contributor
Keynote address at the April 1st CAPA STUDENT-LED PEACE SUMMIT 2023: "Fighting the War Machine: in Chicago and Beyond"! Chicago Area Peace Action Student chapters at Loyola University, De Paul University and the University of Illinois - Champaign organized this event to focus attention on the many other wars that the United States is involved in as well as Ukraine which dominates the news. "Although it may have been the most highlighted, [Ukraine] is just one of many ongoing violent catastrophes around the globe. From Palestine to Yemen, from El Salvador to right here in Chicago, the international war machine continues to destroy people’s lives.
Whether it is more weapons delivered abroad to "defend freedom" or more cops on the streets for public safety, "Such militarism is often framed as “just” and “necessary,” while communities around the world know it is anything but." For that reason the summit seeks to help organize, empower and educate activists from all backgrounds and experience levels so we can band together and demand global peace!
Chicago Area Peace Action - capa@chipeaceaction.org
See program, participants and endorsers here:
https://www.chipeaceaction.org/peace-summit-2023/

Download Program Podcast
00:24:58 1 April 1, 2023
Loyola University, Chicago
  View Script
    
 00:24:58  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 