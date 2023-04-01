Summary: Keynote address at the April 1st CAPA STUDENT-LED PEACE SUMMIT 2023: "Fighting the War Machine: in Chicago and Beyond"! Chicago Area Peace Action Student chapters at Loyola University, De Paul University and the University of Illinois - Champaign organized this event to focus attention on the many other wars that the United States is involved in as well as Ukraine which dominates the news. "Although it may have been the most highlighted, [Ukraine] is just one of many ongoing violent catastrophes around the globe. From Palestine to Yemen, from El Salvador to right here in Chicago, the international war machine continues to destroy people’s lives.

Whether it is more weapons delivered abroad to "defend freedom" or more cops on the streets for public safety, "Such militarism is often framed as “just” and “necessary,” while communities around the world know it is anything but." For that reason the summit seeks to help organize, empower and educate activists from all backgrounds and experience levels so we can band together and demand global peace!



