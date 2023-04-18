Summary: Interview about how No Games Chicago, Tom Tresser and a small group of civic activists, defeated Chicago's bid for the 2016 Summer Olympics. He has a forth coming book, "Nobody Sent Us" How We Derailed Chicago's Bid for the 2016 Summer Olympics, which he talks about,



Tresser unpacks the scam of the corporate, real estate, finance and construction side of hosting the modern day Olympics that usually leaves the host city's tax payers in debt, stuck with the bills, along with the loss of affordable housing, public space and freedom to enjoy their city due to the required transfer of local sovereignty to the Olympic Committee for the duration of the construction and Games due to their designation as "National Security Events".



Chicago at the time was experiencing a financial crisis. Neoliberal gibberish from the University of Chicago promoted "privatization of government services" to deal with the financial crisis and public schools to create private investment schemes. Mayor Daley's administration faced one major scandal after

another including institutionalized Police Torture under CPD Commander John Burge and The Hired Truck Program, a program that involved hiring private trucks to do city work and

saw over 40 people convicted and serve prison time.