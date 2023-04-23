The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
My Spring 2023 Fund Drive program: In the USA in 2023, free speech isn't free; tracklist is music by artists who are my heroes of free expression; mic manager is Derek Sunshine
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Victor Jara | Chile | Manifiesto | Manifiesto | Fundación Victor Jara | 2016-1975
Calexico | USA | Victor Jara's Hands | Carried To Dust | Quarterstick | 2008
Mariem Hassan | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic | Arrabi Al Arabe | El Aaiun Egdat | Nubenegra | 2012

Thomas Mapfumo & The Blacks Unlimited | Zimbabwe | Corruption | Corruption | Mango | 1989
Juluka | South Africa | Scatterlings Of Africa | Scatterlings | Warner Bros. | 1982

Fela & Africa 70 | Nigeria | Coffin For Head Of State, Part 2 | Coffin For Head Of State | Kalakuta | 1981

José Carlos Schwarz & Le Cobiana Djazz | Guiné-Bissau | Na Kolonia | Lua Ki Di Nos | Hot Mule | 2021-1973
Caetano Veloso | Brazil | Tropicália | Caetano Veloso (Tropicália) | Philips | 1968
Gilberto Gil | Brazil | Domingo No Parque | Gilberto Gil | Philips | 1968

Lounes Matoub | Algeria | Assagui Liy | Assagui Liy | Azwaw | 1981
Middle East's Revolutionary Artists | Nigeria-Egypt-Morocco-Iran-Palestine-Syria-Italy | Zombie | Zombie - Single | Freemuse | 2015
Rachid Taha | Algeria-France | Rock El Casbah | Tekitoi! | Barclay | 2004

Download Program Podcast
01:59:19 1 April 23, 2023
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:19  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 