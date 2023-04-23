My Spring 2023 Fund Drive program: In the USA in 2023, free speech isn't free; tracklist is music by artists who are my heroes of free expression; mic manager is Derek Sunshine
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Victor Jara | Chile | Manifiesto | Manifiesto | Fundación Victor Jara | 2016-1975 Calexico | USA | Victor Jara's Hands | Carried To Dust | Quarterstick | 2008 Mariem Hassan | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic | Arrabi Al Arabe | El Aaiun Egdat | Nubenegra | 2012
Thomas Mapfumo & The Blacks Unlimited | Zimbabwe | Corruption | Corruption | Mango | 1989 Juluka | South Africa | Scatterlings Of Africa | Scatterlings | Warner Bros. | 1982
Fela & Africa 70 | Nigeria | Coffin For Head Of State, Part 2 | Coffin For Head Of State | Kalakuta | 1981
José Carlos Schwarz & Le Cobiana Djazz | Guiné-Bissau | Na Kolonia | Lua Ki Di Nos | Hot Mule | 2021-1973 Caetano Veloso | Brazil | Tropicália | Caetano Veloso (Tropicália) | Philips | 1968 Gilberto Gil | Brazil | Domingo No Parque | Gilberto Gil | Philips | 1968