Reading To Dogs

Subtitle: The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Read To The Dogs Gimble and Trace, Nichole Buyers, Amy Tanler, Jodi Carp, Kids Crew & Katie Stone

Contributor: Katie Stone Contact Contributor

Summary: This time on The Children's Hour we explore how reading to dogs can help kids feeling confident and excited about reading. Read To The Dogs programs can be found in many libraries, and sometimes they come to schools.



We learn why reading to dogs can help kids become better readers, and what inspires the dogs to sit so patiently listening to kids. Friends from the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Library's Read to the Dogs program brought us two dogs who participate in the program, Trace and Gimble. They are really cute!



We also hear a story by John Keenan and Joanne Wilson-Keenan about a dog named Rover and how he transformed a classroom of reluctant readers into bookworms, just by hanging around and listening.

This episode is mixed with great music celebrating reading, dogs, and books.



This episode was recorded by Chad Scheer at the Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque, New Mexico and produced by Senior Producer, Christina Stella with help from Eli Henley. Katie Stone is our Executive Producer.



© 2023 The Children's Hour Inc.



Credits: Recording by Chad Scheer at Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque, NM

Production by Eli Henley

Senior Producer Christina Stella

Executive Producer Katie Stone



Notes: Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00.



The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.



The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.



Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.



We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org



Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org



