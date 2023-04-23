| Funkadelic, “I Got a Thing, You Got a Thing, Everybody Got a Thing”
from Funkadelic
Westbound Records - 2021
Cortijo y Su Combo con Ismael Rivera, “A Bailar Mi Bomba”
from El Alma De Un Pueblo
Seeco
Santo And Johnny, “Miami Beach Rhumba”
from MUCHO
Canadian American Records
Santo & Johnny, “Brasilia”
from Mucho
Canadian American Records - 2019
Astrud Gilberto, “(Take Me To) Aruanda”
from The Shadow of your Smile
Verve Reissues - 1993
Say She She, “Pink Roses”
from Prism
Karma Chief Records - 2022
Angélica Garcia, “Jícama Pt. Dos”
from Cha Cha Palace
Spacebomb - 2020
Dirty Projectors & Björk, “On and Ever Onward (Live from Housing Works 2009)”
from On and Ever Onward (Live from Housing Works 2009) [Live]
Domino Recordings - 2023
Feist, “The Redwing”
from Multitudes
Universal Music Division Polydor - 2022
Bob Dylan, “Watching the River Flow”
from Shadow Kingdom
Columbia Records
Hiroshi Tsutsumi and His All Stars Wagon, “Blue Chateau”
from Let's Go Young Beat
Victor - 1968
Takeshi Terauchi & The Blue Jeans, “Meiji Ichidai Onna” (The Greatest Woman in the Meiji Era)
from Instrumental Surf, Eleki, & Tsuguru Rock
Ace
Golden Stars, “I Want To Believe”
from Golden Hit Melody, Vol 2
DENON
Sitompul Sisters, “Marilah Kemari” (Come on over here)
from My Way
Jubilee
Sitompul Sisters, “Kutunggu Tunggu” (I'll Wait)
from My Way
Jubilee
Nahid Akhtar, “Andheron Mein Phansi” (stuck in the dark)
from Best of Nahid Akhtar
EMI Pakistan - 1978
Nahid Akhtar, “Kehte Hain Mujhe Miss Singapore” (call me miss singapore)
from Hits By Nahid Akhtar
EMI Pakistan
DJ Harrison, “RVA Follies”
from Tales from the Old Dominion
Stones Throw Records - 2021
DJ Harrison, “Let Me Know”
from Stashboxxx
Ropeadope - 2014
El Michels Affair & Black Thought, “Alter Ego (feat. Brainstory)”
from Glorious Game
Big Crown Records - 2023
De La Soul, “Keepin' the Faith”
from De La Soul Is Dead
AOI Records - 2023
Dangermouse, Jay Z x Th Beatles, “Change Clothes” / "Piggies" (excerpt)
from The Grey Album
white label
Alfa Mist, “BC”
from Variables
Anti/Epitaph - 2023
Chris Poland, “Apparition Station”
from Return to Metalopolis (30th Anniversary Edition)
Combat Records - 2020
Regressive Aid, “Years and Years”
from Effects on Exposed People
Rhesus Records
Regressive Aid, “Abominable”
from Effects on Exposed People
Rhesus Records
The Clash, “Capital Radio”
from Sound System
Sony Music UK - 2013
The Cure, “Fascination Street (Live)” (CUT)
from Show (Live At the Palace, Auburn Hills, Michigan)
Polydor Records - 1993