Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Funkadelic, “I Got a Thing, You Got a Thing, Everybody Got a Thing”
from Funkadelic
Westbound Records - 2021

Cortijo y Su Combo con Ismael Rivera, “A Bailar Mi Bomba”
from El Alma De Un Pueblo
Seeco

Santo And Johnny, “Miami Beach Rhumba”
from MUCHO
Canadian American Records

Santo & Johnny, “Brasilia”
from Mucho
Canadian American Records - 2019

Astrud Gilberto, “(Take Me To) Aruanda”
from The Shadow of your Smile
Verve Reissues - 1993

Say She She, “Pink Roses”
from Prism
Karma Chief Records - 2022

Angélica Garcia, “Jícama Pt. Dos”
from Cha Cha Palace
Spacebomb - 2020

Dirty Projectors & Björk, “On and Ever Onward (Live from Housing Works 2009)”
from On and Ever Onward (Live from Housing Works 2009) [Live]
Domino Recordings - 2023

Feist, “The Redwing”
from Multitudes
Universal Music Division Polydor - 2022

Bob Dylan, “Watching the River Flow”
from Shadow Kingdom
Columbia Records

Hiroshi Tsutsumi and His All Stars Wagon, “Blue Chateau”
from Let's Go Young Beat
Victor - 1968

Takeshi Terauchi & The Blue Jeans, “Meiji Ichidai Onna” (The Greatest Woman in the Meiji Era)
from Instrumental Surf, Eleki, & Tsuguru Rock
Ace

Golden Stars, “I Want To Believe”
from Golden Hit Melody, Vol 2
DENON

Sitompul Sisters, “Marilah Kemari” (Come on over here)
from My Way
Jubilee

Sitompul Sisters, “Kutunggu Tunggu” (I'll Wait)
from My Way
Jubilee

Nahid Akhtar, “Andheron Mein Phansi” (stuck in the dark)
from Best of Nahid Akhtar
EMI Pakistan - 1978

Nahid Akhtar, “Kehte Hain Mujhe Miss Singapore” (call me miss singapore)
from Hits By Nahid Akhtar
EMI Pakistan

DJ Harrison, “RVA Follies”
from Tales from the Old Dominion
Stones Throw Records - 2021

DJ Harrison, “Let Me Know”
from Stashboxxx
Ropeadope - 2014

El Michels Affair & Black Thought, “Alter Ego (feat. Brainstory)”
from Glorious Game
Big Crown Records - 2023

De La Soul, “Keepin' the Faith”
from De La Soul Is Dead
AOI Records - 2023

Dangermouse, Jay Z x Th Beatles, “Change Clothes” / "Piggies" (excerpt)
from The Grey Album
white label

Alfa Mist, “BC”
from Variables
Anti/Epitaph - 2023

Chris Poland, “Apparition Station”
from Return to Metalopolis (30th Anniversary Edition)
Combat Records - 2020

Regressive Aid, “Years and Years”
from Effects on Exposed People
Rhesus Records

Regressive Aid, “Abominable”
from Effects on Exposed People
Rhesus Records

The Clash, “Capital Radio”
from Sound System
Sony Music UK - 2013

The Cure, “Fascination Street (Live)” (CUT)
from Show (Live At the Palace, Auburn Hills, Michigan)
Polydor Records - 1993

Download Program Podcast
01:58:16 1 April 23, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:58:16  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 