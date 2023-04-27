The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 389
2
Michael Welch, Peter Koenig, Jack Rasmus
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, as yet another banking institution is in trouble, we reassess the dangers of further troubles spreading across the nation and ascertain the dilemma facing both the giant banks as well as the humble households of America.
In our first half hour, Geo political analyst Peter Koenig speaks of his vision of these bank failures actually being coordinated to help move forward plans to digitize all currency well before the end of the decade. Then in our second half hour, we will hear from Economic thinker and journalist Dr Jack Rasmus about the fundamentals of what happened to Silvergate Capital and Silicon Valley Bank last month, and what may be in store for more banks as the qualifiers continue to go unaddressed.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:08 1 April 27, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:59:08  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 