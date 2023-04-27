The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
outFarpress Presents
Listen Globally!
Weekly Program
International news and opinion, shortwave, Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Voice of Russia
 Dan Roberts  Contact Contributor
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Havana Cuba, NHK Japan, France 24, and Going Underground.
This week's show features stories from Radio Havana Cuba, NHK Japan, France 24, and Going Underground.
http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230428.mp3 (29:00)

From CUBA- The Vatican has formally repudiated the 15th century doctrine of discovery, or manifest destiny, which was used to justify the genocide of indigenous people and conquest of their lands. The Goldman Environmental Prize was presented to an indigenous activist in Brazil, Alessandra Korap Munduruku.

From JAPAN- The operator of the devastated Fukushima nuclear power plant says the melted fuel debris has likely created holes in the pressure vessel of the reactor. US President Biden and the South Korean President Youn Suk Yeol announced an agreement on the deployment of nuclear submarines and and possible use of nuclear weapons against North Korea.

From FRANCE- The latest report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows global military spending continues to rise to an all time high. The British government is facing a court challenge to its plan to fly refugees to Rwanda.

From GOING UNDERGROUND- Afshin again interviewed legendary journalist Seymour Hersh. This time the topics include the Ukrainian government embezzlement of $400 million and the selling of donated weapons on the black market. Also Ukraine is buying all its diesel for the military from Russia. Meanwhile the US and European press fails to follow Hersh's revelations about the bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline, instead writing counter stories supplied by the intelligence community.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59)

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-
< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"I covered the Vietnam War. I remember the lies that were told, the lives that were lost, and the shock when, twenty years after the war ended, former Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara admitted he knew it was a mistake all along."
--Walter Cronkite
--Walter Cronkite

Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net
Dan Roberts

