Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Coffee Makes Me A Might Nervous
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Sonic Café, from 1975 that’s Black Friday, a vision of what happens when the you- know-what, ahh hits the fan from Steely Dan. So thanks for stopping by the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 336. We love our coffee, and here in the Pacific Northwest we really love our coffee, we offer a bottomless cup, cause we like the buzz. Ahem. This time the Sonic Cafe features comedian Trevor Wallace stops by with his stream of consciousness impersonation of just about every barista in the US. Wherever you live, you’ve seen this guy. So listen for that. Our fully roasted mix covers 47 years. Listen for Garbage, The Blues Brothers, Men At Work, the Better Oblivion Community Center, Amy Winehouse and more. Then around the bottom of the hour we take the Sonic Café time machine back to 1975, listen for Queen with The Prophet’s Song, in another foreshadowing of what when things hit the fan. Oh and a big Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor. You love Chipotle, but hate the mess it leaves in your drawers. No worries because now there’s Chipotlaway, and the Billy Mays to ahh spread the word. So all that and more as the Sonic Café salutes barista’s everywhere, from our little radio café in the roasty, toasty Pacific Northwest. Here’s Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Black Friday
Artist: Steely Dan
LP: Katy Lied
Yr: 1975
Song 2: Black & White Sunshine
Artist: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
LP: Who Built The Moon?
Yr: 2017
Song 3: Bleed Like Me
Artist: Garbage
LP: Absolute Garbage
Yr: 2005
Song 4: every local coffee shop barista
Artist: Trevor Wallace
LP:
Yr. 2021
Song 5: Blackbird Chain
Artist: Beck
LP: Morning Phase
Yr: 2014
Song 6: Expressway To Your Heart
Artist: The Blues Brothers
LP: The Blues Brothers Complete [Disc 2]
Yr: 1981
Song 7: Be Good Johnny
Artist: Men At Work
LP: Business As Usual
Year: 1982
Song 8: Big Black Heart
Artist: Better Oblivion Community Center
LP: Better Oblivion Community Center
Yr: 2019
Song 9: The Prophet's Song
Artist: Queen
LP: A Night At The Opera
Yr: 1976
Song 10: Chipotlaway
Artist: South Park
LP: South Park
Yr:
Song 11: Back To Black
Artist: Amy Winehouse
LP: Back To Black
Yr: 2006
Song 12: Let Me Roll It
Artist: Paul McCartney
LP: Band On The Run
Yr: 1973
Song 13: 15 Minutes
Artist: The Strokes
LP: First Impressions Of Earth
Yr: 2006
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

