Sonic Café, from 1975 that’s Black Friday, a vision of what happens when the you- know-what, ahh hits the fan from Steely Dan. So thanks for stopping by the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 336. We love our coffee, and here in the Pacific Northwest we really love our coffee, we offer a bottomless cup, cause we like the buzz. Ahem. This time the Sonic Cafe features comedian Trevor Wallace stops by with his stream of consciousness impersonation of just about every barista in the US. Wherever you live, you’ve seen this guy. So listen for that. Our fully roasted mix covers 47 years. Listen for Garbage, The Blues Brothers, Men At Work, the Better Oblivion Community Center, Amy Winehouse and more. Then around the bottom of the hour we take the Sonic Café time machine back to 1975, listen for Queen with The Prophet’s Song, in another foreshadowing of what when things hit the fan. Oh and a big Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor. You love Chipotle, but hate the mess it leaves in your drawers. No worries because now there’s Chipotlaway, and the Billy Mays to ahh spread the word. So all that and more as the Sonic Café salutes barista’s everywhere, from our little radio café in the roasty, toasty Pacific Northwest. Here’s Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Black Friday Artist: Steely Dan LP: Katy Lied Yr: 1975 Song 2: Black & White Sunshine Artist: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds LP: Who Built The Moon? Yr: 2017 Song 3: Bleed Like Me Artist: Garbage LP: Absolute Garbage Yr: 2005 Song 4: every local coffee shop barista Artist: Trevor Wallace LP: Yr. 2021 Song 5: Blackbird Chain Artist: Beck LP: Morning Phase Yr: 2014 Song 6: Expressway To Your Heart Artist: The Blues Brothers LP: The Blues Brothers Complete [Disc 2] Yr: 1981 Song 7: Be Good Johnny Artist: Men At Work LP: Business As Usual Year: 1982 Song 8: Big Black Heart Artist: Better Oblivion Community Center LP: Better Oblivion Community Center Yr: 2019 Song 9: The Prophet's Song Artist: Queen LP: A Night At The Opera Yr: 1976 Song 10: Chipotlaway Artist: South Park LP: South Park Yr: Song 11: Back To Black Artist: Amy Winehouse LP: Back To Black Yr: 2006 Song 12: Let Me Roll It Artist: Paul McCartney LP: Band On The Run Yr: 1973 Song 13: 15 Minutes Artist: The Strokes LP: First Impressions Of Earth Yr: 2006
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)