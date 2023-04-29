The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
From a embarrassment of dubby Bowie riches to an Avalanche Of Love from Zambia's king of Zamrock PLUS fresh spins of future township from Laliboi & Spoek Mathambo, Klik & Frik with Baiuca and more fire from Rodrigo y Gabriela. Forging new trails with World Beat Canada Radio!
Witch - Avalanche Of Love
Laliboi & Spoek Mathambo - Buya Embo
MNGWA - Digital Shaman CANCON
Roberto Lopez - Guajira De Paz CANCON
Figlidi Madre Ignota - Istanbul
Easy Star Allstars (feat.Kirsy Rock) - All The Young Dudes
Carlangas - Se Acabo La Broma
Ikebe Shakedown - Tujunga INST
Jorge Ben - Penta De Lanca Africano
Jaffa Road - Until When CANCON
Klik & Frik (feat. Baiuca) - Santo Andre
Jonsjooel - Noise I,II,III
State Of Bengal - Radha Krishna
Rodrigo y Gabriela - Broken Rage INST

