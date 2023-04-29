From a embarrassment of dubby Bowie riches to an Avalanche Of Love from Zambia's king of Zamrock PLUS fresh spins of future township from Laliboi & Spoek Mathambo, Klik & Frik with Baiuca and more fire from Rodrigo y Gabriela. Forging new trails with World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Witch - Avalanche Of Love Laliboi & Spoek Mathambo - Buya Embo MNGWA - Digital Shaman CANCON Roberto Lopez - Guajira De Paz CANCON Figlidi Madre Ignota - Istanbul Easy Star Allstars (feat.Kirsy Rock) - All The Young Dudes Carlangas - Se Acabo La Broma Ikebe Shakedown - Tujunga INST Jorge Ben - Penta De Lanca Africano Jaffa Road - Until When CANCON Klik & Frik (feat. Baiuca) - Santo Andre Jonsjooel - Noise I,II,III State Of Bengal - Radha Krishna Rodrigo y Gabriela - Broken Rage INST