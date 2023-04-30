Some time-tested favorites meet new friends including a surprising blend of organic and electronic from Catalonian piper ROS. Join Patricia Fraser for a sweet hour of contemporary Celtivity from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Homeland - Leaving Of Liverpool ROS - Ball De La Carxofa The Mahones - Fiddle On Fire INST CANCON Early Spirit - That's Right CANCON Oysterband - Wonders Are Passing Austuriana Mining Company - Iron Bridge Reel INST Lorne MacDougall - Hello World INST Hackensaw Boys - The Sweet Punch Brothers - Cattle In The Cane INST Tiger Moth - Sloe On The Uptake INST Les Charbonniers De L'enfer - Au Diable Les Avocats CANCON Oliver Schroer - A Song For All Seasons CANCON Old Blind Dogs - Soup Of The Day Barbar O'Rhum - Freres De Bitte