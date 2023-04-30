The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Some time-tested favorites meet new friends including a surprising blend of organic and electronic from Catalonian piper ROS. Join Patricia Fraser for a sweet hour of contemporary Celtivity from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Homeland - Leaving Of Liverpool
ROS - Ball De La Carxofa
The Mahones - Fiddle On Fire INST CANCON
Early Spirit - That's Right CANCON
Oysterband - Wonders Are Passing
Austuriana Mining Company - Iron Bridge Reel INST
Lorne MacDougall - Hello World INST
Hackensaw Boys - The Sweet
Punch Brothers - Cattle In The Cane INST
Tiger Moth - Sloe On The Uptake INST
Les Charbonniers De L'enfer - Au Diable Les Avocats CANCON
Oliver Schroer - A Song For All Seasons CANCON
Old Blind Dogs - Soup Of The Day
Barbar O'Rhum - Freres De Bitte

58:31

Celt In A Twist April 30 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:58:31 1 April 25, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:31  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 