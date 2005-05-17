Frank Pacino– "Life in the Marine Corps"

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Frank Pacino & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Contributor: Radio Curious - Barry Vogel Contact Contributor

Summary: When recruiters from the Armed Forces of the United States seek out volunteers, they often portray military life to be a great adventure. They talk of schooling, travel and excitement. Sometimes that is not the case. In this edition of Radio Curious, we visit Sgt. Frank Pacino, who spent his early life in Covelo, California and then moved to Ukiah, California. Frank Pacino was recruited into the Marine Corps in early 2001 and is now a Sergeant. He was one of the first troops to go into Iraq in 2002, where he spent approximately six months. He was returned to Iraq in 2004 for a year.



Frank Pacino recommends “Bush At War,” by Bob Woodward.



Originally Broadcast: May 17, 2005

Credits: Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.

Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.

