Notes: The Mix Sessions Underground brings you hard to find cutting edge Deep House and Tech House grooves from dance floors around the globe.



01. Black Motion, Xolim - Rainbow (feat. Xoli M) - DJ Spen & Michele Chiavarini Remix

02. Rampa - Everything - feat. Meggy

03. Kings Of Tomorrow, april - Fall For You (feat. April) - Sandy Rivera's Classic Mix

04. DJ Gregory, Gregor Salto - Canoa

05. Fusion Groove Orchestra, stevelucas, Liêm - If Only I Could (feat. Steve Lucas) - Liem Remix

06. Jesse Perez, DJ Mind-X - Never Talk To Aliens

07. Ron Hall, The Muthafunkaz, Marc Evans - The Way You Love Me (feat. Marc Evans)

08. Ninetoes - Come Back

09. Pitto - You

10. Louie Vega, Jay Sinister Sealee, Julie McKnight - Diamond Life (feat. Julie McKnight) - Dance Ritual Mix

