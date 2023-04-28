28.4.23. Amplified Radio Network Show Hour 1

Subtitle: House and Techno from around the world updated weekly.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Summary: The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno music from around the world. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download

CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca

Credits: 2023 Sean Savage

Notes: The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno from around the world updated weekly.



01. Squares - Pezzner

02. Are We There Yet - Demuir

03. 4 A.M. - Gruve Collective

04. Birds Do It - Sean Miller

05. Nesselfieber (Luna City Express Remix) - Dario D'Attis

06. Lover (Black Loops Remix) - James Pepper

07. Walking On My Dreams - Three Less One

08. Pound For Pound - Daniel Dubb

09. AM (Fred Everything Remix) - Flowers & Sea Creatures

10. Bring Me Down - T.U.R.F



