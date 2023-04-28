The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Amplified Radio Network Show Hour 2
House and Techno from around the world updated weekly.
Weekly Program
Sean Savage
 Amplified Radio Network  Contact Contributor
The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno music from around the world. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download
CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
01. Hey Hey (Mousse T's Re-Rub) - Dennis Ferrer
02. Mr. Black and The Dance (Stripped Down Beatz) - Demuir
03. Xaviera - Sean Roman
04. Battery Park - Andre Hommen
05. Sacrilicious (Second Edit) - John Aquaviva
06. Lovelee Dae (Amine Edge & DANCE Remix) - Blaze
07. Canoa - DJ Gregory
08. Feelin Loved - Tyson Lambert & Jeff Button
09. Is It Over Now - Sean Roman
10. Come Back - Ninetoes

28.4.23. Amplified Radio Show Hour 2 Download Program Podcast
Part 2 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)
00:00:00 1 April 28, 2023
Toronto,Canada
