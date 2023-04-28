28.4.23. Amplified Radio Network Show Hour 2

Subtitle: House and Techno from around the world updated weekly.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Contributor: Amplified Radio Network Contact Contributor

Summary: The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno music from around the world. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download

CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca

Credits: 2023 Sean Savage

The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno from around the world updated weekly.



01. Hey Hey (Mousse T's Re-Rub) - Dennis Ferrer

02. Mr. Black and The Dance (Stripped Down Beatz) - Demuir

03. Xaviera - Sean Roman

04. Battery Park - Andre Hommen

05. Sacrilicious (Second Edit) - John Aquaviva

06. Lovelee Dae (Amine Edge & DANCE Remix) - Blaze

07. Canoa - DJ Gregory

08. Feelin Loved - Tyson Lambert & Jeff Button

09. Is It Over Now - Sean Roman

10. Come Back - Ninetoes



