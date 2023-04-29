The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, today we welcome from Toronto, Canada, Graeme Jonez will be stepping into our Spotlight. Singer, Songwriter and Story Teller. He has just released his debut album is out entitled “Creatures & Criminals.” Read all about Graeme on our music page at www.IndigenousinMusic.com/graeme-jonez-interview. Also enjoy 2 hours of our Indigenous tunes featuring Graeme Jonez, Samantha Crain, Aysanabee, Bajofondo, The Halluci Nation, Chippewa Travellers, Robert Mirabal, Martha Rebone, Hayley Wallis, Latin Vibe, Sinuupa, Soda Stereo, Brule, Def-i, Marie Font, Richie Ledreagle, Dan L'initié, Bomba Estereo, Gary Small & the Coyote Bros, Teagan Littlechief, Tracy Bone, Joey Pringle, Seneca Shaganappi, Mike Bern, Alexis Lynn, Chantil Dukart, Matcitim, Ozomatli, QVLN, Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas, Janel Munoa, Low Budget Rock Star and much much more. Visit us on our new website at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find our all about us and our programs and visit our SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.
If you are playing our show, let us know. I will give you a shout out.!

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 29, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 