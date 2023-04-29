Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, today we welcome from Toronto, Canada, Graeme Jonez will be stepping into our Spotlight. Singer, Songwriter and Story Teller. He has just released his debut album is out entitled “Creatures & Criminals.” Read all about Graeme on our music page at www.IndigenousinMusic.com/graeme-jonez-interview. Also enjoy 2 hours of our Indigenous tunes featuring Graeme Jonez, Samantha Crain, Aysanabee, Bajofondo, The Halluci Nation, Chippewa Travellers, Robert Mirabal, Martha Rebone, Hayley Wallis, Latin Vibe, Sinuupa, Soda Stereo, Brule, Def-i, Marie Font, Richie Ledreagle, Dan L'initié, Bomba Estereo, Gary Small & the Coyote Bros, Teagan Littlechief, Tracy Bone, Joey Pringle, Seneca Shaganappi, Mike Bern, Alexis Lynn, Chantil Dukart, Matcitim, Ozomatli, QVLN, Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas, Janel Munoa, Low Budget Rock Star and much much more. Visit us on our new website at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find our all about us and our programs and visit our SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.