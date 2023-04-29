The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
and finance as colonization
Weekly Program
Susan George is a French-educated philosopher and political scientist, now President of the Amsterdam-based Transnational Institute.
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
From the WINGS archives. In 1987, when she delivered this talk in San Francisco, political scientist Susan George was a fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington DC and the Transnational Institute in Amsterdam. She is now President of the Transnational Institute. Her talk lays out the premises that would appear in her 1988 book A Fate Worse than Debt and her subsequent scholarship. She outlines how loans from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank act as Trojan horses for economic colonization, and what populations, especially women, children and the poor, suffer from such debt.
Speech recorded at the University of San Francisco; episode produced and hosted by Katherine Davenport; WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden

Download Program Podcast
Updated from original edition
00:28:57 1 April 29, 2023
San Francisco, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:57  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 