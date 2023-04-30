Endless record heat over Asia. Is it because the ocean has never been hotter? Then Katrin Gandswindt from Urgewald names the trillion dollar pension funds and investment houses paying for a new surge in fossil fuel production. Psychologist Derrick Sebree Jr. on the African American experience during the climate shift.
short news clips from ABC News (Australia), CNA, DW News, Firstpost, WION, DW, and Al Jazeera
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements