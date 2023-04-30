The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
13
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Mostly rock 'n' roll from all points this week: Latin rock from the 70s, new progressive Latin sounds by Kiltro and Monstruos del Mañana, Afro-rock from Ghana, Zambia and Kenya, and Altın Gün's wonderful new album; some Ethio-jazz; Puerto Rican plena and bomba
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Malo | USA | Café | Malo | Warner Bros. | 1972
Santana | USA | Jingo | Santana | Columbia | 1969
The Ghetto Brothers | USA | Mastica, Chupa Y Jala | Power - Fuerza | Salsa | 1972

Kiltro | USA-Chile | Guanáco | Guanáco - Single | ONErpm | 2023
Monstruos del Mañana | México | Panóptico | Espejos | self-released | 2023
Sunbörn | Denmark | Night Sweats | Sunbörn | Tramp | 2023

The Psychedelic Aliens | Ghana | Extraordinary Woman | The Psychedelic Aliens | Polydor | 1970
WITCH | Zambia-Netherlands-Germany-Bulgaria | Waile | Avalanche Of Love - Single | Desert Daze Sound / Partisan | 2023
Steele Beauttah | Kenya | Africa | African Stomp / Africa - Single | Black Blood | 1976

Project Gemini | England UK-Israel-Germany | After The Dawn | After The Dawn - Single | Mr Bongo | 2023
Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Çit Çit Çedene | Aşk | ATO | 2023
Barış Manço | Turkey | Kirpiklerin Ok Ok Eyle | Dunden Bugune … | Türkofon | 2023-1971
Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Doktor Civanım | Aşk | ATO | 2023

Hailu Mergia | Ethiopia | Embuwa Bey Lamitu | Wede Harer Guzo | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 2016-1978
Dawit Yifru | Ethiopia | Lela Menem Yelegn | Dawit Yifru | Muzikawi | 2023-1975
Fendika & K-Sanchis | Ethiopia-Netherlands | Longing | Gojo | 121234 | 2023

Plena Libre | Puerto Rico USA | Bang Bang | Cuatro Esquinas | GN Musica | 2023
Manny Oquendo Y Su Conjunto Libre | USA | Elena, Elena | Ritmo Sonido Estilo | Montuno | 1983
Fruko Y Sus Tesos | Colombia | Pa' Los Bomberos | Fruko Power, Vol. 1: Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974 | Vampisoul | 2023-1973

Download Program Podcast
01:59:59 1 April 30, 2023
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 