Mostly rock 'n' roll from all points this week: Latin rock from the 70s, new progressive Latin sounds by Kiltro and Monstruos del Mañana, Afro-rock from Ghana, Zambia and Kenya, and Altın Gün's wonderful new album; some Ethio-jazz; Puerto Rican plena and bomba
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Malo | USA | Café | Malo | Warner Bros. | 1972 Santana | USA | Jingo | Santana | Columbia | 1969 The Ghetto Brothers | USA | Mastica, Chupa Y Jala | Power - Fuerza | Salsa | 1972
The Psychedelic Aliens | Ghana | Extraordinary Woman | The Psychedelic Aliens | Polydor | 1970 WITCH | Zambia-Netherlands-Germany-Bulgaria | Waile | Avalanche Of Love - Single | Desert Daze Sound / Partisan | 2023 Steele Beauttah | Kenya | Africa | African Stomp / Africa - Single | Black Blood | 1976
Project Gemini | England UK-Israel-Germany | After The Dawn | After The Dawn - Single | Mr Bongo | 2023 Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Çit Çit Çedene | Aşk | ATO | 2023 Barış Manço | Turkey | Kirpiklerin Ok Ok Eyle | Dunden Bugune … | Türkofon | 2023-1971 Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Doktor Civanım | Aşk | ATO | 2023
Plena Libre | Puerto Rico USA | Bang Bang | Cuatro Esquinas | GN Musica | 2023 Manny Oquendo Y Su Conjunto Libre | USA | Elena, Elena | Ritmo Sonido Estilo | Montuno | 1983 Fruko Y Sus Tesos | Colombia | Pa' Los Bomberos | Fruko Power, Vol. 1: Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974 | Vampisoul | 2023-1973