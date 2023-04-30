April 30, 2023: Doktor civanım

Subtitle:

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Summary: Mostly rock 'n' roll from all points this week: Latin rock from the 70s, new progressive Latin sounds by Kiltro and Monstruos del Mañana, Afro-rock from Ghana, Zambia and Kenya, and Altın Gün's wonderful new album; some Ethio-jazz; Puerto Rican plena and bomba

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Malo | USA | Café | Malo | Warner Bros. | 1972

Santana | USA | Jingo | Santana | Columbia | 1969

The Ghetto Brothers | USA | Mastica, Chupa Y Jala | Power - Fuerza | Salsa | 1972



Kiltro | USA-Chile | Guanáco | Guanáco - Single | ONErpm | 2023

Monstruos del Mañana | México | Panóptico | Espejos | self-released | 2023

Sunbörn | Denmark | Night Sweats | Sunbörn | Tramp | 2023



The Psychedelic Aliens | Ghana | Extraordinary Woman | The Psychedelic Aliens | Polydor | 1970

WITCH | Zambia-Netherlands-Germany-Bulgaria | Waile | Avalanche Of Love - Single | Desert Daze Sound / Partisan | 2023

Steele Beauttah | Kenya | Africa | African Stomp / Africa - Single | Black Blood | 1976



Project Gemini | England UK-Israel-Germany | After The Dawn | After The Dawn - Single | Mr Bongo | 2023

Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Çit Çit Çedene | Aşk | ATO | 2023

Barış Manço | Turkey | Kirpiklerin Ok Ok Eyle | Dunden Bugune … | Türkofon | 2023-1971

Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Doktor Civanım | Aşk | ATO | 2023



Hailu Mergia | Ethiopia | Embuwa Bey Lamitu | Wede Harer Guzo | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 2016-1978

Dawit Yifru | Ethiopia | Lela Menem Yelegn | Dawit Yifru | Muzikawi | 2023-1975

Fendika & K-Sanchis | Ethiopia-Netherlands | Longing | Gojo | 121234 | 2023



Plena Libre | Puerto Rico USA | Bang Bang | Cuatro Esquinas | GN Musica | 2023

Manny Oquendo Y Su Conjunto Libre | USA | Elena, Elena | Ritmo Sonido Estilo | Montuno | 1983

Fruko Y Sus Tesos | Colombia | Pa' Los Bomberos | Fruko Power, Vol. 1: Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974 | Vampisoul | 2023-1973



