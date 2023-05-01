Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
The Canadian Electronic Top 10 counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favourites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to.
seansavage.ca All Socials: @themixsessions
01. Super Plage - Foret magique 02. Sydney Blu - The Night Has Come (Original Mix) 03. Daniel Dubb, Kyla Millette - On My Mind 04. Hatiras - Sweet Darlin 05. Paul Chin - Variant Dodge
CLASSIC CUT 06. Temperance - Never Let You Go (Tempered Club Mix)
07. Simon Doty, Ruth Royall - Tattoo 08. Jayda G - Circle Back Around
FRESHLY PRESSED 09. AVIRA, Dan Soleil - Wildfire
10. DVBBS - After Hours 11. Kelland, WAILD - All I Wanted
ONE TO WATCH 12. Ink, Gremlinz - B-Boy Convention (Gremlinz Dub Mix)