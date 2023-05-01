1.5.23. The Canadian Electronic Top 10

Subtitle: Counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to.

Notes: The Canadian Electronic Top 10 counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favourites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to.



01. Super Plage - Foret magique

02. Sydney Blu - The Night Has Come (Original Mix)

03. Daniel Dubb, Kyla Millette - On My Mind

04. Hatiras - Sweet Darlin

05. Paul Chin - Variant Dodge



CLASSIC CUT

06. Temperance - Never Let You Go (Tempered Club Mix)



07. Simon Doty, Ruth Royall - Tattoo

08. Jayda G - Circle Back Around



FRESHLY PRESSED

09. AVIRA, Dan Soleil - Wildfire



10. DVBBS - After Hours

11. Kelland, WAILD - All I Wanted



ONE TO WATCH

12. Ink, Gremlinz - B-Boy Convention (Gremlinz Dub Mix)



13. Somna, Sarah de Warren - Satellites





