This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine for the wk of 05-01-23
Dwayne Wade; Ron DeSantis; Zooey Zephyr; Joe Biden; Frank Mugisha.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Ugandan activist Frank Mugisha lobbies against killing the gays; Joe Biden serves humor at the White House Correspondents Dinner; Hungary’s president vetoes a queer family snitch bill, rekindled Tokyo Pride parades for change in Japan, the Wade-Union family flees Florida to protect their trans daughter, drag queens sashay to Tallahassee to protest DeSantis’ anti-queer laws, and Montana’s sidelined trans state rep Zooey Zephyr fights on.
Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reported this week by David Hunt & Melanie Keller, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Amy Goodman/Democracy Now!. Cameo: Greg Louganis. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Sade.
00:28:59 1 May 2, 2023
Los Angeles, CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 