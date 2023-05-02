Ugandan activist Frank Mugisha lobbies against killing the gays; Joe Biden serves humor at the White House Correspondents Dinner; Hungary’s president vetoes a queer family snitch bill, rekindled Tokyo Pride parades for change in Japan, the Wade-Union family flees Florida to protect their trans daughter, drag queens sashay to Tallahassee to protest DeSantis’ anti-queer laws, and Montana’s sidelined trans state rep Zooey Zephyr fights on. Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reported this week by David Hunt & Melanie Keller, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Amy Goodman/Democracy Now!. Cameo: Greg Louganis. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Sade.
