Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
(1.) OCD with the L O V E - Fliptrix ft. Coops and Verb T
(2.) Belafonte - Alcynoos, Parental and Loop.Holes ft. Ill Conscious, Venomous2000, Debonair P and Type Raw
(3.) Make It Home - Supastition
(4.) From The Ground Up - El Da Sensei & Wordsworth
(5.) Joe Pesci (Super) - Pugz Atomz
(6.) Get Out My Face - Passport Rav & Bloo Azul
(7.) B*tches Are Back - M.E.B. & Miles Davis ft. Blu
(8.) The Best In It - Brainorchestra ft. Kenn Starr
(9.) The Illest Alive - 5star ft. Don Lo Legendary and Gennessee
(10.) Lab Experiment 22 - Frankenstein (aka Frank Ano)
(11.) Cheshire Cat - Cashus King & Jeff Johnson II
(12.) Agent Orange - Mxntis ft. A-F-R-O
(13.) Tired Of Dem Lamez - DJ Halabi & BxYungGz
(14.) The Cypher - Hakim Green ft. KRS One
(15.) Gorbachev Wallets - Napoleon Da Legend ft. Awon
(16.) The Wind - Rob Gonzales & DJ Proof
(17.) Reign Supreme - Wildelux ft. A.G. and Sadat X
(18.) Infinite Ammo - Sleep Sinatra & The Architect
(19.) You Wish - Jay.Soul & Justo The MC
(20.) Fly Ego - Chillowproductions & DJ Grazzhoppa ft. Venomous 2000
(21.) No'wuh - Jinmenju
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Download Program Podcast
00:56:55 1 May 2, 2023
Gammatorium
 00:56:55  192Kbps mp3
(78.2MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 