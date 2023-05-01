The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

First – thank you all the donors! Ya’ll rock! Second there was so much cool music in town this past weekend I am sorry to have missed it, but I spent the weekend and MerleFest and it did not disappoint.

We’ll play some tracks from our trip as well as Louis Armstrong, Harry Belafonte and more…

The Haberdasher

P.S. I will be hosting Cause and Effect Saturday and covering Lucinda Williams. I am going to see her at The Jefferson tomorrow night and I just started reading her brand new autobiography.

The Waybacks With a Little Help from My Friends (feat. Celia Woodsmith) With a Lotta Help from Our Friends (feat. Celia Woodsmith) The Waybacks
The Beatles Come Together / Dear Prudence / Cry Baby Cry Love UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
Easy Star All-Stars Moonage Daydream Ziggy Stardub Easy Star Records
The Who Getting In Tune Who's Next (Deluxe Edition) Geffen
Barry Gibb How Deep Is Your Love (feat. Little Big Town & Tommy Emmanuel) Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers' Songbook, Vol. 1 Capitol Records
Lori McKenna The Needle and the Damage Done Cinnamon Girl - Women Artists Cover Neil Young for Charity American Laundromat Records
Jim Lauderdale Planet of Love Planet of Love Rhino/Warner Records
Ali McGuirk Let It Be You Til It’s Gone Signature Sounds Recordings
I Draw Slow My Portion Turn Your Face to the Sun Compass Records
Willie Nelson Whiskey River (Live) Greatest Hits (& Some That Will Be) Columbia/Legacy
The Avett Brothers Matrimony Four Thieves Gone: The Robbinsville Sessions Ramseur Records
The Youngers Nashville Again Nashville Again Let it Roll Records
The Youngers Memphis Nashville Again Let it Roll Records
The Avett Brothers Murder in the City The Second Gleam Ramseur Records
The Waterboys My Lord, What a Morning A Rock In the Weary Land Razor & Tie
Nanci Griffith Turn Around Other Voices, Other Rooms Elektra Records
Harry Belafonte Jump In the Line Jump Up Calypso RCA Records Label
Harry Belafonte Mama Look a Boo - Boo Sing Your Song: The Music (Soundtrack) Masterworks
Louis Armstrong & Oscar Peterson I Get a Kick out of You A Day with Satchmo Verve Reissues
Louis Armstrong Stormy Weather Pops Is Tops: The Verve Studio Albums Verve Reissues
Louis Armstrong You Gto My Head Pops is Tops: The Verve Studio Albums Verve
Harry Belafonte Man Smart (Woman Smarter) The Essential Harry Belafonte RCA/Legacy
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs Truckin' The Vigilante Session Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs
Della Mae Working (feat. The McCrary Sisters) Headlight Rounder
AJ Lee & Blue Summit Still Love You Still Like I Used To AJ Lee & Blue Summit
Bee Taylor Warmer Weather Bee Taylor's Gas Station Takeover 1221014 Records DK

02:00:00 1 May 1, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
