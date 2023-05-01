Notes: Hey Listeners,



First – thank you all the donors! Ya’ll rock! Second there was so much cool music in town this past weekend I am sorry to have missed it, but I spent the weekend and MerleFest and it did not disappoint.



We’ll play some tracks from our trip as well as Louis Armstrong, Harry Belafonte and more…



The Haberdasher



P.S. I will be hosting Cause and Effect Saturday and covering Lucinda Williams. I am going to see her at The Jefferson tomorrow night and I just started reading her brand new autobiography.



The Waybacks With a Little Help from My Friends (feat. Celia Woodsmith) With a Lotta Help from Our Friends (feat. Celia Woodsmith) The Waybacks

The Beatles Come Together / Dear Prudence / Cry Baby Cry Love UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)

Easy Star All-Stars Moonage Daydream Ziggy Stardub Easy Star Records

The Who Getting In Tune Who's Next (Deluxe Edition) Geffen

Barry Gibb How Deep Is Your Love (feat. Little Big Town & Tommy Emmanuel) Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers' Songbook, Vol. 1 Capitol Records

Lori McKenna The Needle and the Damage Done Cinnamon Girl - Women Artists Cover Neil Young for Charity American Laundromat Records

Jim Lauderdale Planet of Love Planet of Love Rhino/Warner Records

Ali McGuirk Let It Be You Til It’s Gone Signature Sounds Recordings

I Draw Slow My Portion Turn Your Face to the Sun Compass Records

Willie Nelson Whiskey River (Live) Greatest Hits (& Some That Will Be) Columbia/Legacy

The Avett Brothers Matrimony Four Thieves Gone: The Robbinsville Sessions Ramseur Records

The Youngers Nashville Again Nashville Again Let it Roll Records

The Youngers Memphis Nashville Again Let it Roll Records

The Avett Brothers Murder in the City The Second Gleam Ramseur Records

The Waterboys My Lord, What a Morning A Rock In the Weary Land Razor & Tie

Nanci Griffith Turn Around Other Voices, Other Rooms Elektra Records

Harry Belafonte Jump In the Line Jump Up Calypso RCA Records Label

Harry Belafonte Mama Look a Boo - Boo Sing Your Song: The Music (Soundtrack) Masterworks

Louis Armstrong & Oscar Peterson I Get a Kick out of You A Day with Satchmo Verve Reissues

Louis Armstrong Stormy Weather Pops Is Tops: The Verve Studio Albums Verve Reissues

Louis Armstrong You Gto My Head Pops is Tops: The Verve Studio Albums Verve

Harry Belafonte Man Smart (Woman Smarter) The Essential Harry Belafonte RCA/Legacy

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs Truckin' The Vigilante Session Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs

Della Mae Working (feat. The McCrary Sisters) Headlight Rounder

AJ Lee & Blue Summit Still Love You Still Like I Used To AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Bee Taylor Warmer Weather Bee Taylor's Gas Station Takeover 1221014 Records DK





