The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Secret Truth
My mission…will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power"
3
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Robert F. Kennedy’s launches bid for the Democrat nomination to be US President in 2024 – his speech in Boston last week “My mission…will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening to impose a new corporate feudalism on our country, to poison our children and our people with chemicals and pharmaceutical drugs, to strip mine our asset, to hollow the middle class and keep us in a constant state of war,” Kennedy said. Those themes took him to a variety of topics, from his environmental activism to his views on the COVID-19 lockdowns to his questions about America’s support for Ukraine. – www.kennedy24.com US Presidential election. This campaign relies not on advertising but on organic word of mouth. It is people like you who are rapidly turning this campaign into a movement. Of course, you can share our URL the usual way. Or you can get a personalized link below. When you share that, we know it was you who brought a new person in. That helps us understand how word is spreading, and whom to thank.

Download Program Podcast
01:50:00 1 May 2, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:50:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 7 Download File...
 