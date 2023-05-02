Summary: Robert F. Kennedy’s launches bid for the Democrat nomination to be US President in 2024 – his speech in Boston last week “My mission…will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening to impose a new corporate feudalism on our country, to poison our children and our people with chemicals and pharmaceutical drugs, to strip mine our asset, to hollow the middle class and keep us in a constant state of war,” Kennedy said. Those themes took him to a variety of topics, from his environmental activism to his views on the COVID-19 lockdowns to his questions about America’s support for Ukraine. – www.kennedy24.com US Presidential election. This campaign relies not on advertising but on organic word of mouth. It is people like you who are rapidly turning this campaign into a movement. Of course, you can share our URL the usual way. Or you can get a personalized link below. When you share that, we know it was you who brought a new person in. That helps us understand how word is spreading, and whom to thank.