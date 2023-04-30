|tried to re-upload a lightly edited file to the previous program listing but it messed up the link, so here's that show again..
Alisha Chinai, “Zooby Zooby”
from Dance Dance (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
T-Series - 1987
Sumitra Iyer, “In The Night No Control”
(variation of melody from Laura Branigan's Self Control)
from Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Tips Industries Ltd - 1996
Grant Miller, “Colder Than Ice (12" Version)”
from Greatest Hits & Remixes
ZYX Music - 2015
R. Bais, “Dial My Number (Radio Version)”
from Dial My Number - Single
Many Records - 1985
Duran Duran, “The Wild Boys”
from Arena (Recorded Around the World 1984) [Bonus Track Version]
Parlophone UK - 2004
Linda Trang Dai, “Don't Tell Me Lies - Con me buon (Google Translate says it means: I'm Sad)”
from Still Loving You
Giáng Ngọc
Modern Talking, “Cher Cheri Lady (extended remix)”
from REMIX PARTY
Carman
unknown, “i Know I know”
from Hot Dance 10
New Wave
Trizzie Phương Trinh, “Can't Take My Eyes Off You”
from Summer New Wave
Tú Quỳnh - 1990
Vy Lan, “Back Seat of my Cadillac”
from Summer New Wave
Tú Quỳnh - 1990
John Arrow, “It's Late Tonight (Dance Version)”
from New WAVE 12
Nhạc trẻ (Youth music)
unknown, “Shiny Lady”
from Hot Dance
New Wave
unknown, “My Delight”
from Fly Me To Wonderland
New Wave
Thai Thao, “Time After Time”
from Anh Thai New Wave collection 10
HAI AU
Lynda Trang Đài, “S.T.O.P.”
from Still Loving You
Giáng Ngọc
Falco, “Rock Me Amadeus - extended remix”
from REMIX PARTY
Carman
Pet Shop Boys, “West End Girls”
from Please: Further Listening 1984-1986 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster]
Rhino - 2001
unknown, “Disco Lady”
from Nhạc Ngoại Quốc (Google Translate says it means: Foreign Music) New Wave 5
Nhạc Ngoại
Radiorama, “Radiorama Mega mix”
from The Second
unofficial
Thụy Du, “Play Boy”
from Modern Son Ca 14
Modern Son Ca
The KLF, “120 BPM”
from SHAG TIMES
KLF Communications
Say She She, “Fortune Teller”
from Prism
Karma Chief Records - 2022
Sugarcubes, “Birthday (Icelandic Version)”
from Birthday 12" LP
Elektra - 1988
Mari Iijima, “Love Sick”
from Rose
Victor