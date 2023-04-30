Notes: tried to re-upload a lightly edited file to the previous program listing but it messed up the link, so here's that show again..





Alisha Chinai, “Zooby Zooby”

from Dance Dance (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

T-Series - 1987



Sumitra Iyer, “In The Night No Control”

(variation of melody from Laura Branigan's Self Control)

from Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Tips Industries Ltd - 1996



Grant Miller, “Colder Than Ice (12" Version)”

from Greatest Hits & Remixes

ZYX Music - 2015



R. Bais, “Dial My Number (Radio Version)”

from Dial My Number - Single

Many Records - 1985



Duran Duran, “The Wild Boys”

from Arena (Recorded Around the World 1984) [Bonus Track Version]

Parlophone UK - 2004



Linda Trang Dai, “Don't Tell Me Lies - Con me buon (Google Translate says it means: I'm Sad)”

from Still Loving You

Giáng Ngọc



Modern Talking, “Cher Cheri Lady (extended remix)”

from REMIX PARTY

Carman



unknown, “i Know I know”

from Hot Dance 10

New Wave



Trizzie Phương Trinh, “Can't Take My Eyes Off You”

from Summer New Wave

Tú Quỳnh - 1990



Vy Lan, “Back Seat of my Cadillac”

from Summer New Wave

Tú Quỳnh - 1990



John Arrow, “It's Late Tonight (Dance Version)”

from New WAVE 12

Nhạc trẻ (Youth music)



unknown, “Shiny Lady”

from Hot Dance

New Wave



unknown, “My Delight”

from Fly Me To Wonderland

New Wave



Thai Thao, “Time After Time”

from Anh Thai New Wave collection 10

HAI AU



Lynda Trang Đài, “S.T.O.P.”

from Still Loving You

Giáng Ngọc



Falco, “Rock Me Amadeus - extended remix”

from REMIX PARTY

Carman



Pet Shop Boys, “West End Girls”

from Please: Further Listening 1984-1986 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster]

Rhino - 2001



unknown, “Disco Lady”

from Nhạc Ngoại Quốc (Google Translate says it means: Foreign Music) New Wave 5

Nhạc Ngoại



Radiorama, “Radiorama Mega mix”

from The Second

unofficial



Thụy Du, “Play Boy”

from Modern Son Ca 14

Modern Son Ca



The KLF, “120 BPM”

from SHAG TIMES

KLF Communications



Say She She, “Fortune Teller”

from Prism

Karma Chief Records - 2022



Sugarcubes, “Birthday (Icelandic Version)”

from Birthday 12" LP

Elektra - 1988



Mari Iijima, “Love Sick”

from Rose

Victor





