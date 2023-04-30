The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
tried to re-upload a lightly edited file to the previous program listing but it messed up the link, so here's that show again..


Alisha Chinai, “Zooby Zooby”
from Dance Dance (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
T-Series - 1987

Sumitra Iyer, “In The Night No Control”
(variation of melody from Laura Branigan's Self Control)
from Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Tips Industries Ltd - 1996

Grant Miller, “Colder Than Ice (12" Version)”
from Greatest Hits & Remixes
ZYX Music - 2015

R. Bais, “Dial My Number (Radio Version)”
from Dial My Number - Single
Many Records - 1985

Duran Duran, “The Wild Boys”
from Arena (Recorded Around the World 1984) [Bonus Track Version]
Parlophone UK - 2004

Linda Trang Dai, “Don't Tell Me Lies - Con me buon (Google Translate says it means: I'm Sad)”
from Still Loving You
Giáng Ngọc

Modern Talking, “Cher Cheri Lady (extended remix)”
from REMIX PARTY
Carman

unknown, “i Know I know”
from Hot Dance 10
New Wave

Trizzie Phương Trinh, “Can't Take My Eyes Off You”
from Summer New Wave
Tú Quỳnh - 1990

Vy Lan, “Back Seat of my Cadillac”
from Summer New Wave
Tú Quỳnh - 1990

John Arrow, “It's Late Tonight (Dance Version)”
from New WAVE 12
Nhạc trẻ (Youth music)

unknown, “Shiny Lady”
from Hot Dance
New Wave

unknown, “My Delight”
from Fly Me To Wonderland
New Wave

Thai Thao, “Time After Time”
from Anh Thai New Wave collection 10
HAI AU

Lynda Trang Đài, “S.T.O.P.”
from Still Loving You
Giáng Ngọc

Falco, “Rock Me Amadeus - extended remix”
from REMIX PARTY
Carman

Pet Shop Boys, “West End Girls”
from Please: Further Listening 1984-1986 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster]
Rhino - 2001

unknown, “Disco Lady”
from Nhạc Ngoại Quốc (Google Translate says it means: Foreign Music) New Wave 5
Nhạc Ngoại

Radiorama, “Radiorama Mega mix”
from The Second
unofficial

Thụy Du, “Play Boy”
from Modern Son Ca 14
Modern Son Ca

The KLF, “120 BPM”
from SHAG TIMES
KLF Communications

Say She She, “Fortune Teller”
from Prism
Karma Chief Records - 2022

Sugarcubes, “Birthday (Icelandic Version)”
from Birthday 12" LP
Elektra - 1988

Mari Iijima, “Love Sick”
from Rose
Victor

Download Program Podcast
01:56:33 1 April 30, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:56:33  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 