Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Revolutionary May First and 2023, Putting Revolution on the Map in the US. Plus, the Fascist Murder of Garrett Foster, and Legalizing the Murder of Protesters.
Weekly Program
Michelle Xai (Revolution Club); Crew of the RNL Show
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Guest host Annie Day speaks with Michelle Xai, a leader of the Los Angeles Revolution Club, on the eve of the revolutionary internationalist May 1 – a day to stand up and declare, we refuse to accept this system's future. A better world without oppression and exploitation is possible! Then we'll air a segment from The RNL – Revolution Nothing Less – Show on the murder of the Black Lives Matter protester, the young hero Garrett Foster. And you'll hear about the moves of the fascist governor in Texas to pardon his killer.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Annie Day, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Gary Baca, Engineer
