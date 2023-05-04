Sonic Café changing your perception of reality one episode at a time, ahh yeah, so hey that was Chrissie Hynde and the Pretenders from 2016’s Alone album, so what’s goin on anyway? I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 337. Our families they’re all unique, with different backgrounds, interests and careers that all come together for holidays, weddings and the like. The one solid thing we can say about every family is each family has at least one stupid person. So who’s the dumb one in your family? Anyway, comedian Tom Segura drops by to explain this all to real family dynamic. Then later you’ll want to take notes as the Sonic Café explains quantum mechanics in sixty-seconds. Renowned physicist Brian Cox is here to lay it on us baby. We’re also introducing another semi-regular segment to show this time, so listen for Sonic Café disco love featuring KC & The Sunshine Band from 1975. All that is wrapped in a music mix spanning 47 years, listen for Shovels & Rope, Bleachers, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Moby, The Soul Searches and many more. All straight ahead as the Sonic Café comes to grip with the fact that every family has at least, ah one stupid person, ahh from 2021 this is Cheap Trick and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Never Be Together Artist: The Pretenders LP: Alone Yr: 2016 Song 2: Gimme Some Truth Artist: Cheap Trick LP: In Another World Yr: 2021 Song 3: Invisible Man Artist: Shovels & Rope LP: Little Seeds Yr: 2016 Song 4: All My Heroes Artist: Bleachers LP: Gone Now Yr. 2017 Song 5: Every Family has one Stupid Person Artist: Tom Segura LP: Just For Laughs Yr: 2012 Song 6: Southern Cross (2005 Remaster) Artist: Crosby, Stills & Nash LP: Daylight Again Yr: 1982 Song 7: Your Heart Is An Empty Room Artist: Death Cab For Cutie LP: Plans Year: 2005 Song 8: Explains Quantum Mechanics in :60 Artist: Brian Cox LP: BBC News Yr: 2022 Song 9: Run On Artist: Moby LP: Play Yr: 1999 Song 10: Back To The Shack Artist: Weezer LP: Everything Will Be Alright In The End Yr: 2014 Song 11: That's The Way I Like It Artist: K.C. & The Sunshine Band LP: The Best Of Yr: 1975 Song 12: Ashley's Roachclip Artist: The Soul Searchers LP: Salt Of The Earth Yr: 1974 Song 13: Harvest Time Artist: The Clientele LP: Bonfires On the Heath Yr: 2009 Song 14: Barely (If At All) Artist: The Verve Pipe LP: Villains Yr: 1996 Song 15: Ghost Of Future Pull / New Light Artist: Santana LP: Blessings And Miracles Yr: 2021
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
