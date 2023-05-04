The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Every Family Has One Stupid Person
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Sonic Café changing your perception of reality one episode at a time, ahh yeah, so hey that was Chrissie Hynde and the Pretenders from 2016’s Alone album, so what’s goin on anyway? I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 337. Our families they’re all unique, with different backgrounds, interests and careers that all come together for holidays, weddings and the like. The one solid thing we can say about every family is each family has at least one stupid person. So who’s the dumb one in your family? Anyway, comedian Tom Segura drops by to explain this all to real family dynamic. Then later you’ll want to take notes as the Sonic Café explains quantum mechanics in sixty-seconds. Renowned physicist Brian Cox is here to lay it on us baby. We’re also introducing another semi-regular segment to show this time, so listen for Sonic Café disco love featuring KC & The Sunshine Band from 1975. All that is wrapped in a music mix spanning 47 years, listen for Shovels & Rope, Bleachers, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Moby, The Soul Searches and many more. All straight ahead as the Sonic Café comes to grip with the fact that every family has at least, ah one stupid person, ahh from 2021 this is Cheap Trick and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Never Be Together
Artist: The Pretenders
LP: Alone
Yr: 2016
Song 2: Gimme Some Truth
Artist: Cheap Trick
LP: In Another World
Yr: 2021
Song 3: Invisible Man
Artist: Shovels & Rope
LP: Little Seeds
Yr: 2016
Song 4: All My Heroes
Artist: Bleachers
LP: Gone Now
Yr. 2017
Song 5: Every Family has one Stupid Person
Artist: Tom Segura
LP: Just For Laughs
Yr: 2012
Song 6: Southern Cross (2005 Remaster)
Artist: Crosby, Stills & Nash
LP: Daylight Again
Yr: 1982
Song 7: Your Heart Is An Empty Room
Artist: Death Cab For Cutie
LP: Plans
Year: 2005
Song 8: Explains Quantum Mechanics in :60
Artist: Brian Cox
LP: BBC News
Yr: 2022
Song 9: Run On
Artist: Moby
LP: Play
Yr: 1999
Song 10: Back To The Shack
Artist: Weezer
LP: Everything Will Be Alright In The End
Yr: 2014
Song 11: That's The Way I Like It
Artist: K.C. & The Sunshine Band
LP: The Best Of
Yr: 1975
Song 12: Ashley's Roachclip
Artist: The Soul Searchers
LP: Salt Of The Earth
Yr: 1974
Song 13: Harvest Time
Artist: The Clientele
LP: Bonfires On the Heath
Yr: 2009
Song 14: Barely (If At All)
Artist: The Verve Pipe
LP: Villains
Yr: 1996
Song 15: Ghost Of Future Pull / New Light
Artist: Santana
LP: Blessings And Miracles
Yr: 2021
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 4, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 