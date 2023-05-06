The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
Letting the music speak for itself, we've loaded this week's mix with plenty of instrumentals to get you into the global groove. With stars from the Easy Star Allstars and dubby Ziggy Stardust with The Skints and from Canada, two sides of the moon, Idle Moon from Vancity and Montreal's Moonshine Collective.
Calcopyrite Communications
Nickodemus - Mama Tchipp (feat. Pat Kalla)
Monsieur Doumani - Alavrostishiotis
Idle Moon - The Long Survival INST CANCON
Moonshine Collective - Off White CANCON
Rodrigo y Gabriela - Egoland INST
Easy Star Allstars - Ziggy Stardust (feat.The Skints)
Novalima - El Tiempo (feat. Dom La Nena)
Nortec Collective - Autobanda INST
Xoa - Mass INST
Eccodek - Fire Play CANCON
Ruisenora - Echa El Pestillo
Bob Mould - T he Ocean
Altin Gun - Rakiyta Su Katamam
Kind & Kinky Zoo - Sakura Chan INST

59:11

