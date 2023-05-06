Letting the music speak for itself, we've loaded this week's mix with plenty of instrumentals to get you into the global groove. With stars from the Easy Star Allstars and dubby Ziggy Stardust with The Skints and from Canada, two sides of the moon, Idle Moon from Vancity and Montreal's Moonshine Collective.
Calcopyrite Communications
Nickodemus - Mama Tchipp (feat. Pat Kalla) Monsieur Doumani - Alavrostishiotis Idle Moon - The Long Survival INST CANCON Moonshine Collective - Off White CANCON Rodrigo y Gabriela - Egoland INST Easy Star Allstars - Ziggy Stardust (feat.The Skints) Novalima - El Tiempo (feat. Dom La Nena) Nortec Collective - Autobanda INST Xoa - Mass INST Eccodek - Fire Play CANCON Ruisenora - Echa El Pestillo Bob Mould - T he Ocean Altin Gun - Rakiyta Su Katamam Kind & Kinky Zoo - Sakura Chan INST