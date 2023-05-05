Notes: Tim Cohen on Charles III Coronation and Alleged Future World Role as Antichrist (05May2023)

The AntiChrist and a Cup of Tea: Charles, Prince of Wales, Foretold

This is the SECOND EDITION of the definitive and foremost book on the subject of the AntiChrist. Place your order now, as this book has reached the publication phase, and is to ship in the first half of 2023. (Soon, the price will increase from higher costs.) Massively updated, this new edition covers Charles' July 2022 global promotion of Ba'al-Molech worship, details his power and extraordinary wealth as king—and covers a great deal more.



In The AntiChrist and a Cup of Tea, Tim Cohen provides biblical evidence to demonstrate that all of the prophecies pertaining to the coming AntiChrist — that can be fulfilled before he assumes control over a global government during the Great Tribulation — are already fulfilled in a living prince of Roman lineage; this is true of no one else. This prince, for example, has the lineage: he claims descent simultaneously from Israel's King David, Islam's false prophet Mohammed, and, by a false occult lineage, Jesus Christ Himself! This prince has the imagery: his personal heraldic achievement or coat of arms has the symbolism of the first beast of Revelation 13, representing the AntiChrist, and of Daniel 7 (i.e., the little horn having eyes like those of a man — a unicorn with human eyes). This prince's coat of arms also bears the red dragon described in Revelation 12 and 13, specifically representing Satan, and he was seen globally as he faced this dragon in 1969 to be coronated as "Prince of the Red Dragon" (i.e., Satan). This prince has the name calculation: his title, by which he is globally known, calculates to 666 in both Hebrew and English on the original biblical numbering system — the very system used in the underlying Greek text of Revelation 13:18 to specify six-hundred and sixty-six. This prince has the involvement in the Mideast peace process. In fact, the current Road Map, as well as the Oslo process from which it derives, and the Madrid Peace talks from which the Oslo process itself derived, are directly traceable to the London Agreement of 1987, which in turn is traceable to...THIS PRINCE. Also, this prince has the global authority.... That's right — he is not the ignored wimp that the masses have been misled to believe; rather, he is mankind's number one globalist, and has been for decades. Indeed, this prince is over the entire New World Order power structure—through the world's most prominent and oldest order of chivalry: the Order of the Garter. This order is very much more than merely a revival of King Arthur's legendary round table. And to top it all off, this prince HAS THE IMAGERY OF WHAT IS TO BE THE FUTURE ABOMINATION THAT CAUSES DESOLATION! What is that? In March 2002, while trekking through Brazilian rain forests, this prince was presented with a miniature version of a statue depicting himself as an angelic figure with large wings standing atop a mass of human bodies looking up to him (this prince) as savior! In fact, the inscription on the statue's base reads "Saviour of the World"!!! And it has this prince's face...with wings! So what did this prince say when Brazilian officials asked his permission to create a ten cubits high (12 or 15 feet) version of this statue, and to place it in a square named after him in their capital city? Instead of calling it blasphemy to identify him as "Saviour of the World", this prince remarked, "I am touched and deeply amazed," and then, with the small ego he has, this prince gladly gave permission to create the larger version! Now, bear in mind that the arrival of this statue was years after the 1998 publication of the first edition of The AntiChrist and a Cup of Tea (ISBN 0-9662793-0-1), and there is no other man or woman who is being called "Saviour of the World" other than this prince whom Tim Cohen decades ago identified as the foretold AntiChrist — according to a true understanding of the prophetic scriptures. Coincidence? No. Just consider this: What would happen if even the miniature version of this princely idol, which has already been received by this prince and photographed by global media, were one day placed in a newly constructed holy place in Jerusalem? And what about the ten cubits high version? Would not all of evangelical Christianity suddenly scratch its collective head and wonder, "Gee, could this prince be the AntiChrist?" Well, you don't have to wait for that day to find out, nor do you have to be entirely unprepared: Get The AntiChrist and a Cup of Tea and read it carefully....