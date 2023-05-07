The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
We count down the Contemporary Celtic Top 10 for April 2023! Join us for the top of the Celtic pops! You got yer Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Scratch - Another Round
The Mahones - She Comes For Love CANCON
Flogging Molly - The Croppy Boy '98
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It Is Right To Give Drones And Praise
ROS - Sac Buit INST
Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - Colour Theory INST CANCON
Firkin - The Drunken Angels Club
The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny CANCON
The Go Set - Opportunities
Brighde Chaimbeul - Banish The Giant Of Doubt & Despair INST
Dropkick Murphys with The Violent Femmes - Gotta Get To Peekskill
Carlos Nunez - Nau Bretoa INST


56:41

Celt In A Twist May 7 2023
00:56:41 1 May 2, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
