We count down the Contemporary Celtic Top 10 for April 2023! Join us for the top of the Celtic pops! You got yer Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!
The Scratch - Another Round The Mahones - She Comes For Love CANCON Flogging Molly - The Croppy Boy '98 Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It Is Right To Give Drones And Praise ROS - Sac Buit INST Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - Colour Theory INST CANCON Firkin - The Drunken Angels Club The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny CANCON The Go Set - Opportunities Brighde Chaimbeul - Banish The Giant Of Doubt & Despair INST Dropkick Murphys with The Violent Femmes - Gotta Get To Peekskill Carlos Nunez - Nau Bretoa INST