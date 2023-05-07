Notes: The Scratch - Another Round

The Mahones - She Comes For Love CANCON

Flogging Molly - The Croppy Boy '98

Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It Is Right To Give Drones And Praise

ROS - Sac Buit INST

Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - Colour Theory INST CANCON

Firkin - The Drunken Angels Club

The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny CANCON

The Go Set - Opportunities

Brighde Chaimbeul - Banish The Giant Of Doubt & Despair INST

Dropkick Murphys with The Violent Femmes - Gotta Get To Peekskill

Carlos Nunez - Nau Bretoa INST





56:41