Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From FRANCE- At the UN a number of countries raised concern over police violence in France, both at the recent MayDay protest and in the treatment of minorities and migrants.



From GERMANY- In France the annual MayDay celebration was also a protest against President Macron and saw significant violence from civilians and police. Meanwhile in the UK there are the most significant labor strikes in decades, including nurses, teachers and other public sector workers. Ukraine used attack drones to set off massive oil terminal fires in Crimea. In Moscow 2 attack drones reached the Kremlin before being taken out- Ukraine denies involvement in the attack, and Russia says the US orchestrated it. Japan and France signed a cooperation agreement to speed up development of next generation nuclear reactors.



From JAPAN- The Japanese government lifted evacuation orders on a small village 30 km from the Fukushima nuclear power plant which experienced a meltdown 12 years ago. Joe Biden told the Philippine president that the US commitment to defending his country was iron-clad and that more military assistance was on the way. Philippine President Marcos then revealed plans to have an American firm build the first nuclear reactor in SouthEast Asia. NHK conducted a poll among Japanese citizens about amending the constitution- 64% of the respondents oppose changing Article 9 which outlaws the nation going to war.



From CUBA- Journalists with Reporters Without Borders were denied access to Julian Assange in the UK maximum security prison, where the UN concluded in 2019 that he is being psychologically tortured. Venezuelan President Maduro repudiated the US government decision to seize the assets of Citgo oil company and give them to the opposition political party the US supports. For the 16th consecutive week hundreds of thousands of Israelis Netanyahu's judicial reform.



