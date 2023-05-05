5.5.23. TMS Underground

Subtitle: Cutting edge Deep House and Tech House grooves from dance floors around the globe.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

The Mix Sessions Underground brings you hard to find cutting edge Deep House and Tech House grooves from dance floors around the globe weekly.

Credits: 2023 Sean Savage

01. Pianos of Gold (Ian Pooley Remix) - Jovonn

02. Can You Feel it (New York Dub) - Chez Damier

03. I Love You (Manoo and Francois Remix) - Unity

04. What They Say - Maya Jane Coles

05. Rainbow ft. Xoli M (DJ Spen Remix) - Black Motion

06. Envision (Argy Vocal Mix) - Osunlade

07. Feels So Right - Solution

08. Want It Back (Saison Re-edit) - Lumoon

09. Sunshine Hearts (Nathan G Re-Feel) - LTS

10. Gimme Some More (Saison Remix) - Art Of Tones



