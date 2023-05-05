The Mix Sessions Underground brings you hard to find cutting edge Deep House and Tech House grooves from dance floors around the globe weekly. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
01. Pianos of Gold (Ian Pooley Remix) - Jovonn 02. Can You Feel it (New York Dub) - Chez Damier 03. I Love You (Manoo and Francois Remix) - Unity 04. What They Say - Maya Jane Coles 05. Rainbow ft. Xoli M (DJ Spen Remix) - Black Motion 06. Envision (Argy Vocal Mix) - Osunlade 07. Feels So Right - Solution 08. Want It Back (Saison Re-edit) - Lumoon 09. Sunshine Hearts (Nathan G Re-Feel) - LTS 10. Gimme Some More (Saison Remix) - Art Of Tones