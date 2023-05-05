The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Amplified Radio Network Show Hour 1
House and Techno from around the world updated weekly.
2
Sean Savage
 Amplified Radio Network  Contact Contributor
The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno music from around the world. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download
CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno from around the world updated weekly.

01. La Musique - Sean Savage
02. 4 A.M. - Gruve Collective
03. Soft Spoken - Art Alfie 04. Further - Dustin Nantais
05. Beatsbaby - Matt Prehn
06. Home Away From Home - Snad 07. Luvin' To Nothing - Demuir 08. Forever In A Daze - Nick Holder
09. Hot For You - Din Jay 10. Enigma - Alex Ranerro

5.5.23. Amplified Radio Show Hour 1 Download Program Podcast
Part 1 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)
00:00:00 1 May 5, 2023
Toronto,Canada
  View Script
    
 00:00:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 