Summary: This week’s radio show once again highlights very important stories that the media completely ignores — and we once again highlight absurdity and asininity that probably should be ignored.



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00—00:31



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:30—02:17



Cassandras Curse

Music: Ludwig van Beethoven

02:17—03:46



Corruption in Sheep’s Clothing

Music: St. Martin's Symphony of Los Angeles

03:46—07:33



Secret Wars

Music: Endangered Species — Trillian Green (2X) — Renaldo & The Loaf

07:31—26:56



Part 2:



Disclaimer

26:56—27:32



The Handmaid’s Children

Music: Living Colour

27:32—32:27



Unprecedented Admission

Music: Sidney Bechet — The James Gang

32:27—38:01



Music Intro

38:02—39:25



The Rinky Dink Song

by David Rovics

39:24—44:08



We Teach Life

by Rafeef Ziadah

44:08—48:26



The Message

by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious

48:25—51:37



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

Music: Jethro Tull

51:33—54:00



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:



Intro

0:00—0:04



Burn It Down

by David Rovics

0:03—3:03



Behind the Barricades

by David Rovics

3:01—4:56



Credits

4:52—6:00



