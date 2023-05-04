The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Secret Wars
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s radio show once again highlights very important stories that the media completely ignores — and we once again highlight absurdity and asininity that probably should be ignored.

Only on the Thunderbolt. Listen at your own risk…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17

Cassandras Curse
Music: Ludwig van Beethoven
02:17—03:46

Corruption in Sheep’s Clothing
Music: St. Martin's Symphony of Los Angeles
03:46—07:33

Secret Wars
Music: Endangered Species — Trillian Green (2X) — Renaldo & The Loaf
07:31—26:56

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
26:56—27:32

The Handmaid’s Children
Music: Living Colour
27:32—32:27

Unprecedented Admission
Music: Sidney Bechet — The James Gang
32:27—38:01

———————————————————

Music Intro
38:02—39:25

The Rinky Dink Song
by David Rovics
39:24—44:08

We Teach Life
by Rafeef Ziadah
44:08—48:26

The Message
by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious
48:25—51:37

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:33—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:04

Burn It Down
by David Rovics
0:03—3:03

Behind the Barricades
by David Rovics
3:01—4:56

Credits
4:52—6:00

TBR 230505 - Secret Wars Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 May 4, 2023
Ashland OR
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
TBR 230505 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 May 4, 2023
Ashland OR
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 