Notes: #1 - Full 3hr 30min show NTBPS 05May23

#2 – CORONATION 1of5 Neil Oliver on Charles III 250m coronation last three years changed everything 00:20:00

#3 – CORONATION 2of5 Valerie Sinsason Charles III chum Jimmy Savile Glastonbury Satanic rituals book The Orpheus Project 00:30:00

#4 – CORONATION 3of5 Prince Charles the paparazzi and marriage to Diana Jonathan Dimbleby (1995) 00:10:00

#5 – CORONATION 4of5: BBC Panorama Princess Diana Interview Queen Of Hearts Martin Bashir (1995) 00:55:00

#6 – CORONATION 5of5 Tim Cohen on Charles III Coronation and Alleged Future World Antichrist Role 01:00:00

#7 - Peter Schiff Death Blow To The Dollar They Are Hiding This From All American Citizens Last Warning 00:08:00

#8 - Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign minister chairs Middle East summit at UN Security Council 00:12:00

#9 - Seymore Hersh Zelensky Embezzling $400m from US aid to Ukraine Going Underground 00:25:00

#10 - John Perkins Economic Hitman How the US Debt and Economic Sabotage Going Underground 00:25:00

