Summary: **Encore Show from 2018 but still relevant, we are paying tribute to Marcelo Saavedra who showed great generosity towards our show and the world through his actions and teachings, he never gave up in making this world a better place. He will forever live our hearts as a wise ancestor, he passed on Jan 20th, We love you and miss you Marcelo**



The way to health is consciousness of our interdependence. In this interview Latin Waves Host Sylvia Richardson we speak with Aymara elder Marcelo Saavedra a professor of Indigenous Studies in Ottawa about the path to wholeness. The sacred teachings of Quechua Aymara people about the path to coexistence.



From quantum physics to sacred practice coexisting well, this interview will awake the sacred in you as we grow powerful in collaboration.